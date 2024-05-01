Quick! Latest AirPods Pro 2 crash to a record-low price at Amazon

This time of year is usually quiet for deals but we've just spotted a Black Friday-level discount on the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2. Right now, you can get them for a record-low price of just $179.99 (was $249) at Amazon.

Today's deal beats the previous best by a whole $10, which may not sound like much, but it's pretty significant considering the latest AirPods are always a best seller at Amazon and other leading retailers.

We're not expecting this deal to last for too long so don't hesitate to snap it up if you're looking for a bargain. Note that the AirPods Pro 2 are also available at Best Buy for the same price and that listing is set to expire in 18 hours as of writing.

The highlight features of the latest AirPods Pro model include support for USB-C cables (incredibly handy, considering other brands have been using this for years), improved spacial and transparency audio modes, plus excellent audio and noise cancellation. Design-wise, they haven't changed much from the previous model but the new features and improved performance make them a significant step up.

We were happy to award them a four-and-a-half-star score during our AirPods Pro 2 review so today's deal at Amazon is an easy recommendation.

Record-breaking deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $179 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy right now - particularly if you use other Apple products. If you've already got an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or even use Apple TV then you'll find the AirPods Pro 2 are a great addition to your setup thanks to their seamless pairing.

