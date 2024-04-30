There's never been a better time to buy a Galaxy S24 Ultra - these three record-breaking deals can save you up to $1,000

There's never been a better time to pick up the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra as several retailers are offering a crop of stunningly good deals on this flagship device - which we rank as the best smartphone money can buy right now.

Perhaps our favorite Galaxy S24 Ultra deal today is over at Best Buy, which is offering a potent combination of a $200 upfront discount and a trade-in rebate of up to $750. Considering this is for unlocked devices (perfect for pairing up with cheap cell phone plans), this is one of the most easily attainable and flexible promotions out there right now.

Another superb option is Verizon's excellent trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off and the option to throw in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE when you start a new line. While you'll need to pay for any accessory cellular lines separately, these freebies add up to over $800 in added value so it's a significant gift alongside a discounted phone.

Finally, Samsung itself has a $750 trade-in rebate and $150 of store credit, which is one of the better deals we've seen from the official store. While not quite as good as Best Buy's deal outlined above, this promotion is still great for unlocked devices. And you'll find plenty of discounts on other Samsung products at the official store - such as the option to bundle in a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro2 for just $99.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $200 off, plus up to $750 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

Best Buy currently has the Galaxy S24 Ultra listed for its lowest price ever today with a whopping $200 upfront discount. On top of that, you can also trade in an old device for an additional rebate of up to $750, which is easily one of the best deals we've ever seen for an unlocked device. Regardless of whether you're looking to trade or not, this is one of the strongest and most flexible deals out there right now.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon

Verizon's current deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been available since launch but it remains one of the strongest promotions out there right now. First up, there's an incredible trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 when you pair up the device with a new line on an unlimited data plan. In addition, you can also throw in a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Watch 6 alongside a new unlimited plan right now, although note that accessory cellular lines are paid separately.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $125 store credit, and up to $750 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Right now you can get your hands on one of the most generous Galaxy S24 Ultra deals yet at the official Samsung Store. First up, there's a superb trade-in rebate of up to $750 for unlocked devices, which instantly applies at checkout rather than via rebate. Also available this week is a handy helping of $125 store credit, which can be used to bag any number of useful accessories or get a nice discount on a pair of buds or even a smartwatch.

