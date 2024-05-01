Lenovo debuts stunning 16-inch ultraportable laptop rival to Apple's MacBook Pro, cooled by liquid metal — this ThinkPad weighs less than 2Kg, has a massive user replaceable battery and even rocks an RTX 4070 GPU

Lenovo has taken the wraps off its sleek, lightweight, and power-packed ThinkPad P1 Gen 7.

The new laptop supports up to a Core Ultra 9 185H CPU and users can choose between integrated Intel Arc graphics, Nvidia RTX 1000/2000/3000 Ada Generation GPUs, or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060/4070 GPU, allowing it to handle most AI processing needs.

The ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 is the first mobile workstation to come with LPDDR5x LPCAMM2 memory, with a capacity of up to 64GB. It can accommodate 2 x PCIe 4x4 M.2 2280 SSDs for up to 8TB storage.

Liquid metal cooling

Crafted from premium aluminum, the laptop comes with a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and narrow bezels providing a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. Lenovo offers a choice of three displays - FHD+ IPS, QHD+ IPS, and UHD+ OLED Touch.

Connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, and the laptop sports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB-C (10Gbps), 1 x USB-A (5Gbps), an SD Express 7.0 card reader, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack.

The new device features a liquid metal thermal design (in select configurations) which Lenovo says “enhances cooling performance and long-term reliability, catering to critical workflows when complex tasks require maximum performance for extended periods.”

Battery life is always important in laptops, and the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 has a 90Whr customer replaceable unit.

“Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad P series mobile workstations are taking a significant step forward by featuring cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra processors equipped with a dedicated neural processing engine,’ said Roger Chandler, Vice President and General Manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment, Intel.

“Designed to enhance AI PC capabilities on laptops, this technology also improves performance, power efficiency and enables superior collaboration experiences, allowing users to be creative for longer periods without the need for constant charging.”

ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 will be available from June 2024, with prices starting at $2,619.

(Image credit: Lenovo)