The Nitro Deck is my go-to handheld Nintendo Switch accessory, and now it's cheaper than ever

If you own a Nintendo Switch and you haven't bought a Nitro Deck yet, then this might be the deal to finally entice you into doing so. That's because the superb handheld Switch accessory has just dropped to its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Right now, you can pick up the standard edition Nitro Deck for just $44.98 (was $59.99). That beats out the previous low of $49.98, which we saw back in January of this year - by a whole five bucks. The discount linked above is for the black colorway specifically. However, all standard edition colors share the same price drop, and we've listed those below.

Nitro Deck Limited Edition Retro Purple with carry case - was $89.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This premium Nitro Deck alternative sports an attractive Gamecube-esque colorway, and comes with a carry case and some alternative thumbsticks. While this isn't the lowest-ever price for this particular model, it's worth considering if you like taking your Switch out and about. UK price: Amazon - $64.99

We consider the Nitro Deck to be one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy. In our full Nitro Deck review, we gave the unit a full five out of five stars, praising its excellent build quality, drift-eliminating Hall effect sticks, and a reduction in input latency via its built-in USB-C connector.

It's a versatile accessory, too, fitting both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED models with ease. That said, it's understandable that its additional size and weight may not be what you're looking for in a handheld device, but the benefits it brings more than makeup for this in our view.

If you're outside of the US or UK or simply wish to check out alternate prices, be sure to refer to the list below for the best Nitro Deck rates in your region.