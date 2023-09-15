Today's best iPhone 15 Pro deals: get the latest Apple flagship for free

iPhone 15 Pro deals: jump to... (Image credit: Future) 1. Today's best deals

2. FAQ

We're rounding up today's best iPhone 15 Pro deals into one handy page for readers looking to snag a preorder. While you'll have to wait a little to get your hands on a device, preorders are set to be delivered in one week on September 22nd.

As an overview, today's best iPhone 15 Pro deals include hefty trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 from leading carriers like AT&T and Verizon - both of which offer fantastic options for an upgrade. Even those not looking for a carrier device can get a decent trade-in of up to $650 on an unlocked device at the official Apple store.

So, there are plenty of deals to consider today, but should you upgrade? We're still getting to grips with the device over on our hands-on iPhone 15 Pro review, but our initial impressions are positive. Yes, it's not a complete re-invention of the tried-and-true Apple formula, but the present improvements are well thought out and welcome - particularly the new A17 Bionic Pro chipset.

If you want to read more about the device, scroll down to the bottom of the page, where we have a brief overview. If you'd like to check out today's promotions on the other devices in the range, check out our main iPhone 15 deals page. Alternatively, visit this week's best iPhone deals to look at the older models.

Today's best iPhone 15 Pro deals

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's launched right out the gates with quite possibly its strongest promotion this year. On the surface, the trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off isn't unusual for the carrier but it's currently advertising that you can trade-in any iPhone in any condition to get this discount. It's a pretty amazing promotion, although one that does come with the obvious caveat of needing a new line on a pricey unlimited data plan, so your mileage may vary here.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: device plus unlimited plan for $60/mo at Boost Infinite

Here's a pretty awesome iPhone 15 Pro deal that's new for this year. The company behind Boost Mobile has launched a new service specifically for iPhones over at its Boost Infinite site. This promotion offers you a completely unlimited data plan and an iPhone 15 Pro for just $60 per month. That's pretty damn great value by itself but Boost Infinite is also guaranteeing that you'll be able to upgrade to the next model in a year's time free of charge. Since this one isn't tied to the usual trade-in rebates at the major carriers it's one of the best iPhone 15 deals available in regard to barrier to entry. You could also potentially trade-in your device elsewhere then sign up at Boost Infinite with this promotion for even extra value.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T

Another incredibly strong iPhone 15 Pro Max deal, AT&T's currently offering up to $1,000 off the device with an unlimited data plan. The trade-in criteria at AT&T isn't quite as flexible as those over at Verizon but this is still a match for the best rebate value we've seen at AT&T. As always, you'll need to sign for the associated unlimited data plan to be eligible for the rebate.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $650 off with a trade-in at Apple

If you're looking for an unlocked device, then Apple is going to be your only choice, unfortunately. The good news, however, is that Apple has its own trade-in program that offers pretty good rebates of up to $650 on fully unlocked devices. If you're handing over an iPhone 14 Pro Max in good condition, you'll be able to score the full amount here, but trading in last year's 14 Pro will still fetch a very respectable $570 off.

iPhone 15 Pro deals: FAQ

Is the iPhone 15 Pro worth upgrading to?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

A17 Bionic Pro chip offers better gaming performance

Quicker at AI integrated tasks

Upgraded zoom and sensor for camera

Titanium chassis reduces weight

USB-C port with USB 3.0 speeds

In a nutshell - yes, the iPhone 15 Pro is definitely worth upgrading to if you can score a decent deal. Not only has the device received a slight makeover with its gorgeous brushed aluminum chassis, but internally it's received some significant upgrades to the chipset and support for the ubiquitous USB-C charging port. Overall, it's not a huge departure from the prior iPhone 14 Pro, but it is a relatively substantial upgrade when compared to previous launches.

For instance, the new A17 Bionic Pro chipset at the center of the device looks to supercharge the 14 Pro's gaming and AI integration features, which could be very handy depending on your usage habits. For things like scrolling, you won't get much of a bump in performance, but you will when using AI-assisted tasks like photo editing, voice transcription, and auto-correct. Gamers will also take note that the GPU inside the A17 Bionic Pro is powerful enough to support Ray-Tracing now, although obviously, not all games will support this advanced feature.

Camera-wise, the 15 Pro's setup is essentially the same as the previous model when it comes to hardware. Apple has implemented a 5x telephoto zoom on the Pro Max version, but the 15 Pro is still limited to a 3x zoom, which is a little disappointing. There are, however, some useful new image processing features - including clever modes to increase dynamic range and focus depth.

Two other excellent new features include the new action button and the USB-C port. The former replaces the old mute function and allows you to map myriad apps, widgets, and features to a single button - basically giving you a shortcut. The latter isn't the fanciest headline feature, but it's very, very useful for both charging and data transfer speeds - you'll also be able to use your friends' cables now too.