Samsung pokes fun at Apple following reports of faulty iPhone alarms

Samsung has a long history of poking fun at Apple for whatever small victory the company can claim over its fiercest rival, and the latest jibe comes courtesy of the Korean giant’s UK Instagram account.

Following reports that some iPhone alarms are not working properly due to a potentially faulty iOS setting, Samsung UK wasted no time in bigging up the reliability of alarms on the best Samsung phones. “Rest assured our alarms GO OFF,” the company writes in its latest meme-based Instagram post, adding in the caption: “Samsung users woke up on time today.” Ouch.

A post shared by Samsung UK (@samsunguk) A photo posted by on

Of course, Apple isn’t mentioned by name, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to read the good-natured humor between the lines.

Apple has told us that it’s aware of an issue causing some iPhone alarms to not play as expected, and the company is already working on a fix, but as we explain in our aforementioned report, we suspect that the problem has something to do with the Attention Aware setting, which was introduced in iOS 17.

Attention Aware allows your iPhone to detect whether you're paying attention to it, and will lower alert sounds if it registers that you are. So the thinking is that some iPhones are erroneously sensing movement during the night, and lowering alarm volumes as a result.

It’s worth noting that none of the iPhone-owning TechRadar team have experienced this alarm issue thus far, but the high number of social media complaints – coupled with the fact that Apple itself has acknowledged the issue – suggests that a software patch is on the way nonetheless.

For more alarm-related content, check out our roundup of the best (and worst) iPhone alarms to wake up to, according to science.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors