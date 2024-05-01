Check out these discount codes on Google Workspace plans for the new quarter

Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite, is a collection of cloud computing, productivity, and collaboration tools developed by Google. It offers a suite of office software and collaborative tools that empower users to achieve tasks with greater speed and efficiency. The ideal solution for staying organized, Google Workspace ensures you remain connected and productive, regardless of your location or the nature of your work.

And what better way to upgrade your productivity as we embrace a fresh quarter of the year? We're excited to bring you these discount codes for Google Workspace on its Business Starter and Business Standard plans . Both plans come fully equipped with essential productivity tools such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and a host of other collaborative features tailored for seamless teamwork. With the added advantage of these discounted codes, the plans offer exceptional value, ensuring your team's efficiency without breaking the bank.

Google Workspace deals

Get 10% off on Google Workspace Business Starter plan Perfect for small businesses and startups, the Business Starter plan offers essential tools to streamline your operations and drive growth. You get 30GB of cloud storage per user on Google Drive, video calls with up to 100 participants, security and management controls to safeguard your team’s data, and custom email addresses with Gmail for a professional touch. Get a unique code to try this plan.

Claim a 10% off voucher code on Google Workspace Business Standard plan If you upgrade to the Business Standard plan, you'll enjoy all the robust features of Google Workspace tailored for growing teams and businesses. The plan includes 2TB of cloud storage per user on Google Drive, advanced security and management controls to protect your data, and video conferencing with up to 150 participants that includes a recording option. Get a unique code to try this plan.

