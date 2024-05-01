Fitbit sale at Best Buy - save up to $50 on top smartwatches and fitness trackers

With summer and better weather on the horizon, it's far easier to find motivation to get outside and smash your fitness goals. If you think another extra push will help, then there's a Fitbit sale at Best Buy right now featuring big discounts on the manufacturer's most popular smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The best all-around option for most is the Fitbit Versa 4 at Best Buy for $149.95 (was $199.95). The solid $50 discount isn't the largest we've seen on this smartwatch but it does bring it to within $10 of the record-low price.

As well as a suite of useful fitness, health, and sleep-tracking features, the Fitbit Versa 4 has plenty of handy connectivity options for day-to-day use. These include support for Google Wallet, Maps and Bluetooth calls. Plus, you get up to six days of battery life, making it easy and convenient for the casual user.

Meanwhile, exercise and wellbeing enthusiasts looking for a more premium option should consider the Fitbit Sense 2 at Best Buy for $199.95 (was $249.95) – that's a return to the record-low price.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the manufacturer's most advanced smartwatch, with all the stress-management tools, sleep-tracking capabilities, and detailed health-monitoring tech you'd expect from a high-end device.

Check out all the deals on the best Fitbits in the sale at Best Buy below.

Fitbit sale at Best Buy - 3 top deals

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Best Buy

The latest Fitbit Versa 4 is down to $149.95 at Best Buy, which matches the recent Black Friday price and is just $10 more than the previous record-low. It's a great buy for fitness and sleep-tracking enthusiasts, as we wrote in our Fitbit Versa 4 review. It comes with loads of handy connectivity features like Google Wallet, Maps, and Bluetooth calls, as well as six days of battery life, loads of workout profiles, and advanced sleep tracking.

Fitbit Sense 2 was $249.95 now $199.95 at Best Buy

Here's Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date for its lowest-ever price. It boasts comprehensive stress-management tools, sleep tracking, and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. We awarded it three stars in our Fitbit Sense 2 review. You also get a battery life of six or more days, water resistance up to 50m, and six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $139.95 at Best Buy

There's also a $20 discount on the latest dedicated fitness tracker from Fitbit, but this might be one to avoid considering it's been down to $99.95 in the past. Still, we found it was an excellent improvement over the previous model in our Fitbit Charge 6 review for those needing a light and easy-to-use fitness tracker. Key features include seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, and SpO2 blood oxygen tracking.

All of these devices come with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, which provides extra insights into your body's daily readiness score, detailed sleep analysis, mindfulness sessions to reduce stress, and pre-recorded workouts for you to do at home.

Whether you want a dedicated tracker for your workouts or an advanced smartwatch with more in-depth health monitoring and handy day-to-day features then there's an option for you in this Fitbit sale at Best Buy.

Be sure to check out the latest Best Buy coupon codes for more ways to save on these watches.