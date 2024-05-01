Spring in productivity with these Google Workspace discount codes
Use these codes to claim 10% off on the Business Starter and Business Standard plans
Crafted by Google, Google Workspace stands as a comprehensive suite of cloud computing, productivity, and collaboration features for businesses of all sizes. Offering a rich array of office software tools like Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, it helps users accomplish tasks with remarkable speed and efficiency. In short, you get to be productive and organize all your tasks in one place whether you prefer to work remotely or in the office.
And that’s why we couldn’t help ourselves and share these discount codes on Google Workspace. Both plans are replete with essential productivity tools and a range of collaborative features finely tuned for seamless teamwork. These enticing discount codes from Google Workspace may be exactly what you need to refresh your productivity.
Google Workspace deals
Get 10% off on the Business Starter plan
The Business Starter plan includes all the major Google Workspace tools perfect for small businesses and teams. Additionally, with this plan you also get 30GB of cloud storage per user on Google Drive, video calls with up to 100 participants, security and management controls to safeguard your team’s data, and custom email addresses (you@yourcompany) with Gmail for a professional touch. Get a unique code and try this plan free for 14 days.
Receive 10% off on the Business Standard plan with this voucher code
The Business Standard Plan also comes with all the major Google Workspace tools. We recommend this plan for larger teams and organizations. You also get 2TB of cloud storage per user on Google Drive, advanced security and management controls to protect your data, and video conferencing with up to 150 participants that include a recording option. Get a unique code and try this plan free for 14 days.
If you would like to learn more about Google Workspace, check out our in-depth review of why we think it's an excellent choice for remote organizations of all sizes.
