These PowerA controllers make for perfect gifts for Switch gamers, and they're on sale right now

PowerA's gamepads make excellent gifts for gamers, especially if the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a bit out of your price range. Thankfully, there are substantial discounts on PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers this week at Amazon, for both wired and wireless options.

Starting with the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller, we're currently seeing it as low as $38.53 (was $59.99) for the standard black model at Amazon. However, there are some more aesthetically pleasing options available, such as the Zelda Midnight Ride version at $38.99. Additionally, the Mario Pop variant has dropped to $42.99.

Then there's the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller if you're after something cheaper, and not to mention more designs to choose from. Highlights here include the Princess Peach Battle model at $21.49 (was $27.99), Charizard Vortex at $22.99, and the Spectra model with lovely LED lighting at just $29.99 (was $34.99). Find all these, alongside more highlighted options, in the blocks below.

Today's best Switch controller deals

Having been affixed with Nintendo's veritable seal of approval, PowerA's controller options provide good quality at impressively budget rates. In our PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller review, we praised the wide variety of officially licensed and eye-catching designs. As well as its solid build quality and large battery life.

Meanwhile, the wired option is a budget pad we're confident in recommending, once again owing to strong build quality and an impressive array of designs. It's not a controller that'll light the world on fire, but those shopping for a cheap gift, or perhaps looking for a spare or replacement controller will find a lot to like here.

More PowerA controller deals

Live outside of the US? Check the list below for the best rates on PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers in your region.