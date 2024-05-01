Canon cameras and lenses just got a lot cheaper thanks to these big cashback deals

Canon just dropped a mega cashback saving on a number of its full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses at selected retailers.

In the US there's $500 off the Canon EOS R5 which is available from B&H Photo for $2,899 and from Adorama – who also throws in some useful accessories for no extra cost.

Meanwhile, in the UK, there's a huge £780 discount on the Canon EOS R6 II which can be had for £1,999 at WEX – a record-equalling low price.

The widespread rebates on Canon gear coincide with rumors that there are up to five new Canon cameras on the way, making it a great time to get a decent saving on existing models that are still excellent in 2024.

There are several camera and lens deals to check out so we've listed the top picks below. Many of these are record-low prices for the best Canon cameras and best Canon lenses 0 once the rebate is applied. There are more deals listed further below, too.

Canon camera and lens deals in the US

Canon EOS R5 (body only): $500 off at Adorama – was $3,399 now $2,899

$500 off at B&H Photo – was $3,399 now $2,899



Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for just $2,899 at Adorama and B&H Photo, with Adorama throwing a few useful accessories for no extra cost. With the rebate discount, it's now a full $1,000 cheaper than at launch. For less than $3,000 you get a full-frame sensor with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. It's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also apt for video, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, while its 4K video (which has frame rates up 120p) is excellent, too.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (body only): was $2,499 now $1,999 at Adorama

This sub-$2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of last year. It's also the same price at B&H Photo, but if you buy from Adorama the 'Essentials Kit' is the same price. That means you get bunch of accessories thrown in, including a spare Canon LP-E6NH battery and Lexar Professional 128GB. Price check: $1,999 at B&H Photo

Canon EOS R8 (body only): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Adorama

Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with $300 off, taking it close to the entry-level EOS RP. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences so if you can do without in-body image stablization and sturdier build quality then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8. Price check: $1,199 at B&H Photo

Canon camera and lens deals in the UK

Canon EOS R5 (body only): was £3,799 now £3,149 at Wex

Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for £3,149 at WEX. It's a cracking deal for Canon's full-frame camera with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. The EOS R5 is an all-round pleasure to shoot with and a highly capable video camera, too. It's one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video and can also shoot excellent 4K video in frame rates up to 120p.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (body only): was £2,779 now £1,999 at Wex

This sub-£2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of 2023. It's arguably the best of all the Canon rebate deals available now. You get 24MP stills and 4K 60p video with up to 8-stops of image stabilization.

Canon EOS R8 (body only): was £1,699 now £1,299 at Wex

Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper at £400 off. That brings it closer in price to the entry-level EOS RP. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences and if you can do without in-body image stablization and sturdier build quality, you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8.

Other Canon US deals

Most of the following deals are available at both Adorama and B&H Photo so you can take your pick which retailer to purchase from. There are more deals, too, so do double check if there's a particular lens you're after if it's not included below.