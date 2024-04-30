Big discounts are live on the Sony Inzone Buds and the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds - both perfect for PS5

If you've been holding out for a gaming earbuds deal for PS5 then there's a brilliant offering for both our US and UK readers right now.

US folks have the chance to nab Sony's premium Inzone Buds (in white) for PS5, PC, and mobile, for their lowest-ever price right now of just $178 at Amazon (was $199.99). This is a tidy 11% saving and makes the investment into a premium set much more palatable. The black variants have been a bit lower recently (but are the same price now) but this is the white colorway's record low.

Players in the UK - and particularly those looking for something to team with a PlayStation Portal - then have the chance to pick up the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds for a lowest ever price of just £169.99 at EE (was £199.99). This is a lowest ever price by a long, long way and makes for a relative bargain on the PS5-focused buds.

This is the Inzone Buds' lowest-ever price and gets you some of the best premium gaming earbuds for a much more palatable price. The quality will show too and these are perfect for PS5, PC, and mobile, and will channel that Sony audio excellence. UK price: Currys - £179

While the Inzone earbuds aren't on offer in the UK, shoppers on that side of the Atlantic can enjoy a bombastic deal on the Pulse Explore buds - see it below!

Save £30 - This is an extraordinary deep price cut on the Pule Explore earbuds and is their lowest-ever price by quite some margin. If you're looking for PS5-focused earbuds and something to go properly wireless with a PlayStation Portal then these are the earbuds to get. US price: Amazon - £197.99

Both of these sets are candidates for the best gaming earbuds (and could even take on some of the best PS5 headsets, truthfully) money can buy right now - but for particular audiences or niches.

The Sony Inzone Buds are a premium offering, there's no questioning that, but the quality on offer is exquisite. Rhys, our hardware editor, described them as "a fantastic-sounding pair of gaming earbuds compatible with PS5, mobile, and PC," praising the buds' excellent noise-canceling, superb sound quality, and great battery life.

I'm testing the Pulse Explore earbuds pretty much as we speak (my review should be live in the near future) and can vouch for those also being a great purchase. Most at home on PS5 and PlayStation Portal, they also work on PC via a PlayStation link dongle and have already given me excellent sound quality and depth with their planar magnetic drivers.

