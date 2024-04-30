Sony's Inzone gaming monitors are heavily discounted right now - including a ridiculous UK price on the M3

Sony's official Inzone gaming monitor line has got some incredible record-low discounts on both sides of the Atlantic right now.

In the US, the official Sony inzone M9 monitor has returned to its lowest ever price of just $698 at Amazon (was $899.99). This is huge news and brings the premium 4K monitor down to a much more palatable price point.

However, the biggest story of these deals in a frankly silly price on the M3 1080p monitor we've seen in the UK: you can currently pick that up for just £299 at EE (was £699). This is an absurd price for the speedy HD monitor and one we haven't seen since the turn of the year.

You can see more on these deals - including best US and UK prices for both - below.

Today's best PS5 monitor deal in the US

Sony Inzone M9 4K 144Hz gaming monitor: was $899.99 now $698 at Amazon

Save $201; lowest-ever price - The M9 has dropped back to a lowest-ever price at Amazon and offers great value for what's widely considered to be one of the best 4K PS5 and PC monitors in the business. The value is strong here, and you get a shed load of premium features and PS5-complementing elements too. UK price: Amazon - £966.43

Today's best PS5 monitor deal in the UK

Sony Inzone M3 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor: was £699 now £299 at EE

Save £400; lowest ever price - This is a ludicrous price on the M3 monitor. Absurd value is on offer at EE where you can get the monitor for a lowest ever price! It has been down to this price before but now since the very beginning of January. US price: Amazon - $498

The Inzone M9 offers a superb 4K UHD resolution, as well as HDMI 2.1 support (for that 120Hz goodness), a refresh rate of 144Hz, HDR tone mapping, and a Display HDR 600 rating packed into its 27-inch IPS panel. It's the perfect screen companion for PS5 and PC. This pitches the M9 as a premium monitor that can offer the most splendid of image qualities with that larger 4K resolution. While its high refresh rate will cater for most, it might just be better for those who aren't chasing the framerates when they game.

The M3 is at the other end of the spectrum in terms of specs, so is ideal for anyone who plays online a lot or even competitively. Its smaller 1080p resolution allows for the speed to be ramped up very high, with it offering a 240hz refresh rate (on PC) and more than enough headroom to get the highest from a PS5.

Both are strong candidates for the best monitor for PS5 (or best monitor for Xbox Series X, in all honesty) depending on your exact needs and you won't look back if you commit to one now.

However, if you're looking to keep your options open and cast your gaming monitor net wider then we've also got a range of prices on some other top options below.