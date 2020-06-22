How to watch Yellowstone season 3 online: stream every new episode for free

Paramount Network might not be up there with HBO or Showtime when it comes to churning out premium original content, but it did find itself a hit back in 2018 when it debuted Yellowstone. Starring 90s soccer mom crush Kevin Costner, it's now heading into its third run and has a dedicated following who like the fact that it... well...stars Kevin Costner. Read on as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 3 online - stream every new episode as soon as it's released no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Yellowstone season 3 online for free New Yellowstone season 3 episodes air Sunday nights from June 21 at 9pm ET/PT on Paramount Network. You can watch the channel without cable for free - just head to the Paramount website. Full registration requires you log details of your TV provider, but they'll give you a free 24-hour pass in exchange for a valid email address and birth date. Access is restricted to the US, but any residents currently abroad can grab a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch like they normally would from home.

For the uninitiated, Yellowstone revolves around John Dutton (Costner), a sixth-generation homesteader who lives on and controls the largest ranch in the US. Life for the Duttons is far from the family-friendly American West ideal you see in the tourist brochures, though. The family are constantly struggling to defend their borders from unscrupulous Wall Street-backed property developers, maintain relations with their Native American neighbors, and negotiate the US government's development of Yellowstone as America's first national park.

Adding to the intrigue this year, season 3 of Yellowstone is set to introduce a new villain played by Josh Holloway - aka Sawyer of Lost fame/infamy. All in all, Yellowstone is as authentic as neo-Westerns come, with the show being filmed on an actual ranch in Montana. It's often spoken of as the best show on TV no one's actually seen yet, so join the vanguard - here's how to watch Yellowstone season 3 online.

How to watch Yellowstone season 3 online in the US for FREE

Yellowstone season 3 premiered on Sunday, July 21 and couldn't be easier to watch for those in the US. The show airs at 9pm ET/PT on Paramount Network, which comes as part of most cable packages and can also be watched live online direct on the channel's website. Full registration will require you to submit details of your TV provider for verification - but Paramount will give you a taste of what's on offer no matter what, offering a FREE 24-hour pass. Just head here, click on 'View All Providers' and then 'Start 24-Hour Pass'. All you need to hand over is an email address and date of birth and you'll be able to watch Yellowstone season 3 online direct from Paramount without paying a penny. Neat, huh? For those who want full Paramount Network access without cable, it's included in Sling TV's Blue package, which normally costs $30 a month but is currently on deal for just $20 - or by taking advantage of this FREE trial offer. It's also got seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowstone to watch on demand, making it a great choice for fans. Another good option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package includes Paramount Network as one the more than 65 channels it boasts - plus all of the exclusive and on demand content the service has become famous for. It costs $54.99 a month but really is a complete cable replacement - and best of all there's a FREE 7-day trial so you can see if it's right for you.

How to watch Yellowstone from outside your country

As we've just explained, its really straightforward for anyone in the US to watch Yellowstone on Paramount Network - but the show isn't widely available elsewhere.

This is annoying when you're from the US and would normally be able to watch Yellowstone season 3 back home. Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home - just from anywhere in the world.

