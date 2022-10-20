How to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 online: blackmail at Bayview High

How far would you go to keep a secret? That’s the premise of One of Us Is Lying, a Peacock Original series returning for its second run. The teen show follows a group of Bayview High students who find themselves caught in the machinations of a master-manipulating, anonymous blackmailer among them. Which one of them is the culprit, and who's going to get hurt as the finger pointing goes back and forth? Here's how to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 from anywhere.

Watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 online Release date: Thursday, October 20 (US) Cast: Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Cooper van Grootel, Alimi Ballard, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo, Sara Thompson, Joe Witkowski Watch online: on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) International Streams: Stan (AUS) (opens in new tab) Watch from anywhere: with a 100% risk-free VPN (opens in new tab)

Based on the young adult novel by Karen M. McManus and developed by Erica Saleh, season 1 gave us serious John Hughes vibes mixed with the murder-mystery thrills of Knives Out, as high-schoolers – Jock Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), cheerleader Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), grade-A student Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and drug-dealing dropout Nate (Cooper van Grootel) – were framed for the murder of unpopular student Simon during detention.

Following a fatal showdown with the actual killer, season 2 looks to go in a darker, I Know What You Did Last Summer kind of direction. ‘Murder Club’ is blackmailed by someone with the alias Simon Says: an anonymous texter who forces the group to commit increasingly heinous acts – intimidation, kidnapping, maybe even murder – in exchange for their silence.

With the central cast back and some new faces as well (including The Wilds’ Joe Witkowski and Doralynn Mui from The 100), One of Us Is Lying season 2 promises more drama, intense thrills, and jaw-dropping surprises than before. It's exclusive to Peacock in the US (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to watch from anywhere.

How to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 online in the US

(opens in new tab) One of Us Is Lying season 2 is available exclusively on Peacock (opens in new tab) from Thursday, October 20, with all eight episodes ready to stream immediately – so you won’t have to wait to see if the Bayfield Four get away with murder. While there's a Peacock Free plan, you’ll need a Premium subscription to watch this original series. Peacock Premium is ad-supported and costs $5 a month. And up until November 19, 2022, you can purchase an annual plan for only $19.99 – that’s a generous $30 saving on the current yearly cost! You could also upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which will strip out any ad-related interruptions and allow you to download select content to watch offline. Plus, you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) by purchasing that annual plan at $99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone away from home who wants to log-in to their Peacock account from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

More great TV: how to watch Strictly Come Dancing

How to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service. That means you won’t be able to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 online.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

Can you watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 in Canada?

(opens in new tab) We’re not lying when we say season 2 hasn’t been confirmed in Canada yet. Season 1 was first broadcast on Global TV a fortnight after the final episodes were released on Peacock, so we’d hazard a guess that Global TV will be home to the next instalment of the show around early November this year. If that's the case, Global TV (opens in new tab) is available through cable, plus live online and on-demand through its slick online streaming platform. Check their schedule here (opens in new tab) for local broadcast times. However, you’ll need to have a valid cable login to get access to all Global content. Provided you can do that, you can watch One of Us Is Lying online totally free in Canada. Alternatively, Stack TV includes Global TV programming (as well as Adult Swim, W Network, Showcase and more), which you can purchase with an Amazon Prime membership for the additional monthly cost of CAD$12.99 for the Stack TV channel (opens in new tab). Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Good news mystery fans! Season 2 of One of Us Is Lying will land on Netflix on Wednesday, November 16 in the UK, and all eight episodes are likely to be available to binge immediately. That’s much better than the 3-month wait it took for season 1 to drop on the streamer initially. But, if you’re out of the country when One of Us Is Lying season 2 debuts, simply purchase a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream every new episode of the acclaimed series. Not only will this overcome geo-block restrictions, but it provides additional security while you’re surfing the web too.

How to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 online in Australia