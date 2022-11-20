How to watch World Cup 2022: live stream soccer from anywhere today

World Cup 2022 starts today, which means it’s time to stop trying to picture Gianni Infantino with hair and start getting carried away with wild predictions. Is the Qatar team any good? Is this Argentina’s year? Will the Black Eyed Peas perform "I Gotta Feeling" at the opening ceremony? Read on for the lowdown on the fixtures, kick-off times, players to watch and how to watch World Cup 2022 onfree soccer streams from anywhere.

There’s no getting away from the fact that this stands to be the most uncomfortable World Cup since the last one, but because of football’s convenient knack for sucking you in and drowning out everything else, a stage that was built by migrant workers now belongs to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, panenka merchants, wild-eyed coaches and smug men in plush suits. Here we go again!

The hosts take on Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium in the only game of the day. It kicks off at 4pm GMT / 11am ET, after an opening ceremony (start time 2.40pm GMT / 9.40am ET) featuring the Black Eyed Peas, Jungkook from BTS and, if rumors turn out to be accurate, Robbie Williams too.

Follow our guide on how to watch World Cup 2022 on soccer streams in the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and India. We've included free-to-air World Cup coverage, free trials and straightforward instructions on how to use a VPN to live stream World Cup games in any language and location.

Watch World Cup 2022: today's games

Group A kicks off the show at the World Cup 2022 today, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor.

4pm GMT / 11am ET - Qatar vs Ecuador

How to watch World Cup 2022: live stream every game for FREE

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch World Cup 2022 for FREE, with the tournament split evenly between the BBC and ITV. Both channels will be showing the final. Every game is also being live streamed on the broadcasters' respective platforms - just make sure you possess a valid TV license. It's also worth noting that all of the BBC's games are available in 4K HDR through BBC iPlayer. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. Both BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub are free to use and work across a wide range of devices. However, bear in mind that ITV plans to relaunch ITV Hub as ITVX in early December. World Cup 2022 schedule UK: During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be at 3pm and 7pm GMT.

How to watch a World Cup 2022 live stream from any country

If you're abroad and want to watch World Cup 2022 using your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked. You'll need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location, which will enable you to tap into a World Cup soccer stream from any country and any streaming service. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch World Cup 2022 soccer streams from anywhere:

Use ExpressVPN to watch World Cup 2022 live streams

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best to watch World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock access to any streaming service. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN.

How to watch World Cup 2022: soccer stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, you can watch World Cup 2022 group stages split between Fox and FS1, but bear in mind that Fox will be showing every game from the quarter-finals onwards. Peacock TV, meanwhile, is showing every single game of the tournament in Spanish. World Cup 2022 schedule USA During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 5am, 8am, 11am and 2am ET. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be 10am and 2pm ET. Cheapest ways to watch World Cup 2022 without cable: If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount. FuboTV is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial. The Peacock price comes in at $4.99 a month and the service also offers live coverage of the NFL, EPL and WWE. However, it's showing the first 12 games of the tournament for free. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Watch World Cup 2022 soccer stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch World Cup 2022 in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get World Cup 2022 soccer streams. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year World Cup 2022 schedule Canada Kick-off times are 5am, 8am, 11am and 2am ET during the first two rounds of the group stage. During the final round of the group stage and all the way through the knockouts, kick-offs are scheduled for 10am and 2pm ET. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch World Cup 2022 live streams courtesy of SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using the free SBS On Demand streaming service. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. World Cup 2022 schedule Australia During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 9pm, 12am, 3am and 6am AEDT. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be 2am and 6am AEDT.

How to watch World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch World Cup 2022 on Sky Sport in New Zealand. World Cup 2022 schedule New Zealand During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 11pm, 2am, 5am and 8am NZDT. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be 4am and 8am NZDT. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema app. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. World Cup 2022 schedule India During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 3.30pm, 6.30pm, 9.30pm and 12.30am IST. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be 8.30pm and 12.30am IST. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Watch World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR

The quality at Qatar 2022 is about more than just the fancy footwork and diving contests. The great news is that the 2022 World Cup is set to be broadcast in 4K on several worldwide streaming services.

Those in the UK can watch World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR on BBC iPlayer, free of charge. All of the BBC's games will be available in top resolution, although from past experience you can expect a bit of a delay on the transmission of about 30 seconds or more. In other words, there's a chance you'll hear your neighbours cheering a goal before you see it go in.

In the States, Fox is showing all of the World Cup 2022 games in 4K too but you'll need to make sure that your streaming service package is 4K-enabled. With FuboTV, for example, that means paying a little more.

India is another place to watch World Cup 2022 in 4K. Plus, you can use the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app to watch for free. Get the full details on watching World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR.

All times are ET. Add 5 hours for GMT, take away 3 hours for PT)

GROUP STAGE

Monday, November 21

8am - England vs Iran (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

11am - Senegal vs Netherlands (ITV / FOX)

2pm- United States vs Wales (ITV FOX)

Tuesday, November 22

5am - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

8am - Denmark vs Tunisia (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

11am - Mexico vs Poland (BBC / FOX)

2pm - France vs Australia (BBC / FOX)

Wednesday, November 23

5am - Morocco vs Croatia (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

8am - Germany vs Japan (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

11am - Spain vs Costa Rica (ITV / FOX)

2pm - Belgium vs Canada (BBC / FOX)

Thursday, November 24

5am - Switzerland vs Cameroon (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

8am - Uruguay vs South Korea (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

11am - Portugal vs Ghana (ITV / FOX)

2pm - Brazil vs Serbia (BBC / FOX)

Friday, November 25

5am - Wales vs Iran (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

8am - Qatar vs Senegal (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

11am - Netherlands vs Ecuador (ITV / FOX)

2pm - England vs United States (ITV / FOX)

Saturday, November 26

5am - Tunisia vs Australia (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

8am - Poland vs Saudi Arabia (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

11am - France vs Denmark (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

2pm - Argentina vs Mexico (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

Sunday, November 27

5am - Japan vs Costa Rica (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

8am - Belgium vs Morocco (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

11am - Croatia vs Canada (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

2pm - Spain vs Germany (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

Monday, November 28

5am - Cameroon vs Serbia (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

8am - South Korea vs Ghana (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

11am - Brazil vs Switzerland (ITV / FOX)

2pm - Portugal vs Uruguay (ITV / FOX)

Tuesday, November 29

10am - Ecuador vs Senegal (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

10am - Netherlands vs Qatar (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

2pm - Iran vs United States (BBC / FOX)

2pm - Wales vs England (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

Wednesday, November 30

10am - Tunisia vs France (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

10am - Australia vs Denmark (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

2pm - Poland vs Argentina (BBC / FOX)

2pm - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

Thursday, December 1

10am - Canada vs Morocco (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

10am - Croatia vs Belgium (BBC / FOX)

2pm - Japan vs Spain (ITV / FOX)

2pm - Costa Rica vs Germany (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

Friday, December 2

3pm - Ghana vs Uruguay (BBC / FOX)

3pm - South Korea vs Portugal (BBC / FOX Sports 1)

7pm - Serbia vs Switzerland (ITV / FOX Sports 1)

7pm - Cameroon vs Brazil (ITV / FOX)

KNOCKOUTS

Saturday, December 3

3pm - A1 vs B2

7pm - C1 vs D2

Sunday, December 4

3pm - B1 vs A2

7pm - D1 vs C2

Monday, December 5

3pm - E1 vs F2

7pm - G1 vs H2

Tuesday, December 6

3pm - F1 vs E2

7pm - H1 vs G2

Friday, December 9

3pm - Quarter-Final 1

7pm - Quarter-Final 2

Saturday, December 10

3pm - Quarter-Final 3

7pm - Quarter-Final 4

Tuesday, December 13

7pm - Semi-Final 1

Wednesday, December 14

7pm - Semi-Final 2

Saturday, December 17

3pm - Third-Place Playoff

Sunday, December 18

3pm - 2022 World Cup Final

World Cup 2022 players to watch

Brenden Aaronson

It’s tough for any USMNT player to escape the shadow of Christian Pulisic, but Brenden Aaronson might just be the brightest of the US stars, having earned his stripes in the EPL with Leeds. He’s pacey, inventive and intelligent, and could punish opponents that choose to target the more prominent Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna instead.

Gareth Bale

Wales with Gareth Bale are the closest thing to a one-man team at the World Cup. Despite being a part-time footballer these days, Bale is the team’s No.1 finisher, crosser, playmaker, set-piece taker and defender, and though he can’t churn up the turf like he used to, he always makes his mark on the big stage. Wales play USA, Iran and England… in that order.

Jude Bellingham

Still only 19 but already well-established as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world, Jude Bellingham may be the answer to one of England’s longest-standing problems. A lack of tactical awareness and/or quality at the center of the park has been the theme of multiple tournament exits, but having honed his craft at one of Germany’s top clubs, Bellingham has more to his game than his predecessors.

Alphonso Davies

A defender at club level and a free-roaming attacker for his country, Alphonso Davies genuinely can do it all, and the greater weight of responsibility afforded to him on international duty tends to bring the best out of him. It’s been 36 years since Canada last made a World Cup, but Davies, along with Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, have turned them into CONCACAF’s biggest force.

Kevin de Bruyne

The best playmaker in the world, Kevin de Bruyne has a knack for always making the right decision, and executing to perfection. His preference for assisting his teammates rather than pulling the trigger himself is his hallmark, but with Romelu Lukaku injured and Eden Hazard out of form, he now has a license to show a little bit of selfishness, which could be to Belgium’s advantage.

Frenkie de Jong

He may be unloved at Barcelona, but Louis van Gaal knows full well that Frenkie de Jong is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. And he can play too. Silky on the ball, tireless off it and tactically brilliant, he’s the beating heart of this Netherlands team, whichever way van Gaal chooses to play him, and could offer the watching world an emphatic reminder of his considerable talents.

Breel Embolo

The perennial wonderkid, Breel Embolo is no longer a fresh-faced teen but he’s still only 25 years old. He was just 18 when he was burdened with the weight of an entire nation, but now that the fervor has died down somewhat, he may go on to become the player that Swiss fans have always dreamed of. He looked unstoppable at the Euros last summer before his tournament was cut short by injury, and may well take teams by surprise at the World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus

Having burst onto the scene with 10 goals for Ajax already this season, Mohammed Kudus only has 16 caps to his name but is suddenly being spoken of as the jewel in the Ghanaian team. It’s not the quantity of his goals that has caught the eye but the sheer jaw-dropping quality of them. Given the choice of tapping the ball into the net or unleashing a belter in off the woodwork, Kudus will choose option two every single time.

Kylian Mbappe

Probably the best forward in the world right now, Kylian Mbappe in full flight is one of the most thrilling sights in football. He came of age in Russia four years ago and has been nigh-on unstoppable ever since, and rumor has it that he sees this World Cup as a chance to put himself in the shop window in order to force a PSG exit. His preference for playing alongside Olivier Giroud instead of fellow apex predator Karim Benzema would have given France a major selection headache, were it not for Benzema picking up an injury on the eve of the tournament.

Lionel Messi

One of the greatest footballers of all time, there’s a sense that the stars have aligned for the little magician at what’s likely to be his last World Cup. He’s fit, back in form and well-rested, and his namesake Lionel Scaloni has got Argentina firing on all cylinders. The team enters the tournament on a 36-game unbeaten run.

Neymar

His on- and off-field antics make him difficult to stomach, but Neymar remains one of the world’s most entertaining players – when motivated. Despite being just 30-years-old, he’s claimed that this will likely be his final World Cup, and however unlikely that sounds, if that is the case he’ll want to sign off in style, as the key cog in the most formidable attacking unit in international football.

Guillermo Ochoa

Mr World Cup himself, Guillermo Ochoa is the Mexico national team’s captain, No.1 and, every four years, their saviour between the sticks. Now aged 37, this is likely to be his last World Cup, and El Tri will strive to give their idol, whose performances have merited countless individual awards, the sendoff he deserves.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The goals have dried up for the No.1 international goalscorer of all time, but Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most feared attackers on the planet. That interview has done his image no favors and despite his ego, he’s going to have to swallow his pride and become a team player if Portugal are to get the most from this talent-stacked group at what’s sure to be Ronaldo’s final World Cup.

Leroy Sane

A few years ago Leroy Sane looked destined to become the game-breaking force of nature that Mbappe is now, but after a few seasons in the wilderness, he’s finally got his mojo back. Domestically, he’s on track to register the most productive season of his career, and having club teammates Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller beside him should help him shine.

Luis Suarez

He may be 35 and no longer playing at the top level, but being a menace has always been Luis Suarez’s biggest asset. This Uruguay squad is built in his image, and as we’ve seen on so many occasions, there are no depths to which Suarez wouldn’t descend to get a competitive advantage.

Piotr Zielinski

Robert Lewandowski is still Poland’s main man, but he’s no longer the only man thanks in part to Piotr Zielinski, who’s been one of the best midfielders in Europe over the past couple of seasons. At the age of 28, he’s something of a late bloomer, but it’ll be well worth the wait if he’s able to help the Eagles to the knockouts for the first time in 36 years.

World Cup 2022 group tables

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group A Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group B Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points England 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 USA 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group C Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 Poland 0 0 0 0 0

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group D Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points France 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group E Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Spain 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 0

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group F Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group G Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0