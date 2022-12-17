Argentina vs France live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 final online from anywhere

France will contest their second successive World Cup final when they take on Argentina in Lusail on Sunday. Can Lionel Messi bow out by lifting the ultimate trophy, or will Kylian Mbappé help France become just the third nation to defend the title? Here's how to watch an Argentina vs France live stream in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina vs France live stream Dates: 18 December 2022 Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITVX (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Lionel Messi turned on the style to lead Argentina to their sixth World Cup final on Tuesday night, despatching 2018 finalists Croatia 3-0 in Lusail. The former Barcelona man opened the scoring with a penalty after 34 minutes, while Julian Alvarez doubled the advantage just five minutes later after a tantalising run from within his own half. Messi summoned a moment of magic to put the game beyond doubt 30 minutes from time, bamboozling Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol before putting the ball on a plate for Alvarez to bag his second.

France were always favourites to beat Morocco in the second semi-final on Wednesday night but the Atlas Lions – the first African side to ever reach this stage of the tournament – didn't make it easy for the defending champions. Theo Hernandez gave France the lead with an athletic finish after just five minutes, and Morocco pushed hard for an equaliser, but Randal Kolo Muani's 79th-minute tap-in, after excellent work in the box by Kylian Mbappé, ensured it would be France meeting Argentina in the final on Sunday.

Argentina vs France kicks off at the Lusail stadium in Lusail at 3pm GMT/10am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch an Argentina vs France live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Argentina vs France live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can also watch an Argentina vs France live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab). Argentina vs France kicks-off at 3pm GMT. The final will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can also watch the World Cup 2022 final (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Argentina vs France live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Argentina vs France: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing the final. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 10am ET. Argentina vs France live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Argentina vs France live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Argentina vs France live stream. Kick-off is at 10am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Argentina vs France live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch an Argentina vs France live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Argentina vs France kicks off at 2am AEDT on Monday 19 December. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Argentina vs France live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Argentina vs France live stream. Kick-off is at 4am NZDT on Monday 19 December. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Argentina vs France live stream kicks off at 8:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Argentina vs France team news

Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed France's game against Morocco through illness and, while both are expected to be well enough to be involved on Sunday, Kingsley Coman has now been struck down by the same virus.

Argentina's Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel served one-match bans for the semi-final and will both be available for selection here.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

Saturday 17 December

3rd place playoff: Croatia vs Morocco

Sunday 18 December

Final: Argentina vs France