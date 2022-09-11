How to watch Monarch online: stream the new country music drama starring Susan Sarandon

Monarch introduces the Roman family, a bedrock of the country music industry threatened by the collapse of their empire as old secrets emerge. But they’ll do anything to keep the past buried. Starring Hollywood icon Susan Sarandon and Grammy Award-nominee Trace Adkins, Monarch promises family drama, scintillating musical performances, and jaw-dropping revelations. So, scroll on below for our guide explaining how to watch Monarch online.

How to watch Monarch online Premiere date: Sunday, September 11 at 8pm ET/PT New Episodes: Tuesdays, from September 20 at 9pm ET/PT Network: Fox US Stream: Sling TV or next-day on Hulu International Stream: Global TV (CA) | Paramount Plus (AU) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

This highly-anticipated new Fox drama was created and executive produced by Melissa London Hilfers, a former lawyer-turned-screenwriter. Director Jason Ensler helmed the first two episodes, and his extensive list of prior credits include Hart of Dixie, The Passage, Lethal Weapon, and Love, Victor.

Sarandon and Adkins play the unscrupulous Dottie and Albie Roman, whose sparkling musical legend is based on lies. It’s a legend that she implores her daughter Nicolette (Anna Friel) to maintain, grooming her to take her Cattleman hat and place in the spotlight.

But her talented and overlooked sister Gigi (singer Beth Ditto) will make her fight for her mother’s mantle, and, along with their brother Luke (No Tomorrow’s Joshua Sasse), they’ll all share the burden of keeping their parent’s sins concealed. Lord have mercy!

Full of intrigue, suspense, and toe-tapping music, this is a must-see for fans of both family dramas and country music. Below we break down how to watch Monarch online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Monarch online in the US for FREE

(opens in new tab) Monarch debuts on FOX starting from Sunday, September 11 at 8pm ET/PT, immediately after the NFL “Weekend Kickoff” games. But following the premiere, new episodes arrive in the new timeslot of Tuesdays, 9pm ET/PT, starting with episode 2 on Tuesday, September 20. How to watch Monarch online without cable However, if you don't have Fox via satellite or cable, it's available via the excellent-value OTT replacement Sling TV, which provides the channel through its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) plan. It’s ideal if you’re into great TV dramas, movies, entertainment, news and documentaries, with NBC, National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, Bravo and FX among its channel line-up. A subscription to Sling TV (opens in new tab) costs a very reasonable $35 per month. And, as of now, new members are entitled to 50% off their first month of membership (opens in new tab). You'll also find other cord-cutting options below:

FuboTV (opens in new tab) has a more comprehensive range of plans, from $69.99 for its entry-level Pro plan and offering members over 120 channels including FOX. New members can also try the service out first with its 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

But, if you only want to stream Monarch, Hulu is home to episodes next-day (on Wednesdays after September 20), with its on-demand only plan just $6.99 a month –after the generous 30-day free trial!

Travelling abroad when Monarch airs? By downloading a VPN you'll still be able to connect to your preferred streaming services and watch your favorite content, no matter where you are.

How to watch Monarch online from outside your country

If you’re travelling to another country when Monarch is broadcast online, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Monarch online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Monarch online from abroad

How to watch Monarch online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Beginning from Wednesday, September 14, Monarch is aired weekly on terrestrial network Global TV and live online and on-demand through its online streaming platform. Check their schedule here (opens in new tab) for local broadcast times. However, you’ll need to have a valid cable login to get access to all Global content. Provided you can do that, you can watch Monarch online totally free in Canada. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Monarch online FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Australian subscribers to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) can enjoy weekly episodes of Monarch from Tuesday, September 13. That’s just a few days after its US debut. In Australia, a monthly subscription costs AUD$8.99, and offers up TV series like NCIS: Hawaii, Yellowjackets, Paw Patrol and Dexter: New Blood, in addition to live sports, Paramount Originals, and ViacomCBS content and films fresh from cinemas. Even better, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) before paying a single Aussie dollar. Temporarily leaving the Antipodes? You’ll be relieved to know that a VPN will let you watch (opens in new tab) Monarch online, no matter where in the world you are.

Can I watch Monarch online in the UK?