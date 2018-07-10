How to watch England vs Croatia: live stream World Cup football free from anywhere

Live stream England vs CRoatia - when and where This huge World Cup 2018 semi-final game sees England vs Croatia on July 11 at the 81,000 capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow which will eventually host the final on Sunday. The match is on Wednesday, July 11 and kick off is at 9pm local time in Russia. That's 7pm BST or 8pm if you're reading this in Croatia. Elsewhere, you'll need to tune in at 2pm ET, 11am PT or 4am AEST in Australia Thursday morning.

Come on then...who predicted this? Be honest now. Did you really see an England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final at the start of Russia 2018? For the 99.99% of you that didn't (and even the 0.01% that did), we'll tell you how to live stream every single second of this World Cup semi-final, absolutely free regardless of where you are in the world.

So will football be coming home? Every England fan in the country is singing that familiar old tune in preparation for the England vs Croatia battle. And following the easy quarter-final victory over Sweden, the belief is continuing to grow. Will Harry Kane, Maguire and Dele Alli be able to guide England into its first World Cup final for 52 years? It may just happen.

But Croatia surely won't make it easy for them. They've been out of sorts in the knockout stages so far, requiring two penalty shoot-outs to proceed. But Croatia's narrow defeat to France in the World Cup '98 semi-finals is still pretty fresh in the memory and Modrić, Rakitić, Mandžukić et al will be desperate to go one better this year at Russia 2018. Will the form that saw them defeat Argentina 3-0 return?

Keep reading to discover how to live stream England vs Croatia - and, indeed, every remaining World Cup 2018 match - no matter where in the world you are. Below we’ll tell you exactly how to watch on your TV, mobile device and it doesn't have to cost you a thing.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Croatia from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream England vs Croatia live in the UK

It's ITV once again - those lucky devils - that have grabbed the rights to this huge Three Lions game. We're guessing you probably know this by now, but kick-off is at 7pm BST on Wednesday, July 11 and you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices - ITV has the rights to show this one on TV. If you're out of the country, on your summer hols perhaps (what were you thinking?) and want to get the UK broadcast, then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

How to watch England vs Croatia: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's 2pm ET / 11am PT kick-off for Croatia vs England. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to live stream England vs Croatia in Canada

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch Croatia vs England: live stream in Australia

Great news for Australians as free-to-air SBS has the rights to show the World Cup 2018 semi-finals. Not so great news - in the AEST time zone, kick-off is at 4am, so you'd better remember to set those alarms for the early hours of Thursday morning. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs Croatia: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country.

