Boba Fett may get his own Star Wars spin-off anthology film

Star Wars fever is upon us (it is May the 4th, after all), and a new report reveals the second anthology film will focus on one of the series' most loved characters.

According to TheWrap, the movie will be a Boba Fett origin story. Due in 2018, the still-untitled flick will supposedly follow Fett and his journey to become the galaxy's most badass bounty hunter.

Trained by Jango Fett, journeyman for the Empire, and captor of Han Solo, Fett has a rich storyline that should make for a compelling film ... if it can find a director. Josh Trank, who was slated to direct, dropped out on May 1.

Of course there's still plenty of time and a whole other anthology to go with Star Wars: Rogue One before the second movie hits theaters.

The anthology films are set within the Star Wars universe but aren't part of the core Episode movies. Rogue One, starring Felicity Jones, tells the story of rebel spies and their plot to steal Death Star plans. For more on the upcoming Star Wars VII movie due out later this year, check out our comprehensive guide.