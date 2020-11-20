GoPro Black Friday deals: get the Hero 7 White for its lowest ever price and more

The Black Friday camera deals are now officially underway, but it's not complete without some generous GoPro discounts – and luckily those savings have just arrived.

Headlining the GoPro Black Friday deals in both the US and UK is a hefty 30% discount on the new Hero 9 Black's Bundle. We're often wary of deals that throw in unnecessary accessories to inflate their appeal, but that's not an issue with GoPro's official Hero 9 Black Bundle.

It includes a 32GB memory card, a spare battery, GoPro's floating hand grip (which is particularly handy for watersports) and a magnetic swivel clip, which we've using to turn our GoPro into a webcam.

This Bundle normally retails for $499.99 / £479.99, so the new price of $349.98 / £329.98 is certainly great value. It also comes with a one-year GoPro subscription, which the company has been pushing recently and includes unlimited cloud storage for your GoPro footage (at full quality), replacements for broken cameras (up to two per year) and 50% off some GoPro mounts and accessories.

Those bonuses aren't to be sniffed at, though if you don't want the subscription to turn into a rolling $4.17 / £4.17 per month expense, you can cancel before your year is up.

Despite this hefty discount on the Hero 9 Black Bundle, perhaps the best Black Friday GoPro deal is a new low price for the now discontinued GoPro Hero 7 White in the UK from Argos.

That entry-level model is now down to just £99.99, a discount of 33% on its usual price, which makes it a great point-and-shoot action camera for anyone who wants a 1080p sidekick that's fully waterproof and has great stabilization.

You can find that deal, along with two great offers on the Hero 8 Black and GoPro Max, in our round-up below.

Black Friday GoPro deals (US)

GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

This is the best deal we've seen for last year's flagship GoPro. Most retailers have the Hero 8 Black listed at this price for the action camera only, but this bundle includes a SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card, spare battery, head strap and shorty tripod.

GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: $499.99 $349.98 at GoPro (save $150)

A great 30% off deal on this year's flagship GoPro, which we branded "the most powerful and versatile action camera you can buy". The Bundle includes a 32GB SD card, spare battery, floating hand grip, magnetic swivel clip and a 1-year GoPro subscription, If you don't need the latter, you can cancel at any time.

Black Friday GoPro deals (UK)

GoPro Hero 7 White: £149.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £50)

Get GoPro's entry-level action camera for its lowest price in this superb 33% off deal. Sure, the Hero 7 White only shoots 1080p video, but the quality is surprisingly good and backed up by decent image stabilization. It's also fully waterproof to 10m without a case.

GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: £479.99 £329.98 at GoPro (save £150)

This is likely to be best deal on GoPro's latest flagship action camera. It gets you 31% off the Hero 9 Black Bundle, which includes genuinely useful accessories including a spare battery, 32GB SD card, a floating hand grip and a magnetic swivel clip. You also get a one-year GoPro subscription, though this can be cancelled if you discover you don't need it.

GoPro Max: £479.99 £394.99 at Amazon (save £85)

If you'd rather do without the stress of working out where to point your action camera, the GoPro Max is a fine choice – particularly at this reduced price. It shoots 360-degree footage in 5.6K and lets you reframe the exciting bits into a traditional 'flat' video afterwards. It's also waterproof to 5m and has superb image stabilization.

