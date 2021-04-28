Gigabyte’s AORUS 4K monitors aren't just for PC gamers - but PS5 and Xbox too

Gigabyte has launched its AORUS 4K gaming monitor lineup which boasts full HDMI 2.1 support and compatibility with the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X.

As well as boasting a 3840x2160 resolution, the Gigabyte AORUS 4K series - which comprises the AORUS FI32U, FV43U and FO48U - are HDMI 2.1 ready, enabling gamers to enjoy AAA titles in 4K at 120 frames per second.

This means, Gigabyte claims, gamers will be able to get the “most out of the new-gen consoles”, as well well as PC systems powered by high-end graphics cards such as the Nvidia RTX 3000 series.

If you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5, Xbox Series X, or an Nvidia RTX 3080 and are in the market for a new gaming monitor, the AORUS 4K monitors also boast a 144Hz refresh rate (or 120Hz for console games) and a response time of just 0.5ms, which should make for ultra-smooth gameplay.

Additionally, Gigabyte has optimized the gaming experience further with its own “exclusive tactical features”, which include an Aim Stabilizer, Black Equalizer, and Active Noise Cancellation - a feature that used to be accessible only to PC gamers.

The Gigabyte AORUS 4K series also features VESA DisplayHDR 1000 which means it delivers up to 1,000 nits of brightness, along with Super Speed IPS technology that allows gamers to acquire sharp picture quality with high refresh rates at the same time.

Gigabyte’s AORUS 4K monitors will be available in a number of different sizes ranging from 32-inch, 43-inch and 48-inch, with the latter offering an OLED panel.

Gigabyte tells us that the monitors are available now, but the models are currently listed as "coming soon" on the company's website, which means that pricing details are not yet available. We’ve been in touch with Gigabyte for more information.