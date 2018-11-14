Get video processing software VideoProc free, exclusively for TechRadar readers

Digiarty Software is offering TechRadar readers the opportunity to download powerful video processing software VideoProc completely free, for PC or Mac.

With VideoProc, you can convert videos, audio files and DVDs to over 400 output formats. VideoProc uses full GPU acceleration, which enables it to process even 4K videos quickly, without compromising quality.

VideoProc doesn't just convert files, either. You can use it to cut videos to remove unwanted sections and rearrange parts of footage, crop to eliminate black bars or zoom in on the action, add subtitles, apply special visual effects, rotate and flip clips, and merge several video fragments in different formats together into one MKV file.

It's a particularly good choice for editing video recorded using action cams and drones, because it can stabilize and de-noise footage, remove fisheye distortion.

VideoProc is also capable of recording footage from your desktop or a webcam, and can download videos and playlists from over 1,000 sites.

Lifetime license

Digiarty Software is also offering a special discount on a lifetime license for VideoProc. This includes all the powerful tools and features you need for converting, downloading and editing videos, plus free upgrades for life and 1:1 technical support.

For a limited time, a lifetime license is down to $29.95 (about £23, AU$42) from its regular price of $67.95 (about £53, AU$94).

Both of these offers end on Monday November 26, so act quickly to avoid missing out.