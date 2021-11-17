Get $300 off the Dell XPS 13 with this limited-time Black Friday laptop deal

No need to wait until next week: one of the best Black Friday laptop deals is available to buy right now. A brand new offer on the Dell XPS 13 has just launched as part of the manufacturer's Black Friday sneak peek sale.

In it, you can get a Dell XPS 13 for $649.99 - that's a saving of $300 off the usual price and gets you a high-performance laptop with a slick 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256 SSD. With that spec, it's best-suited as a more portable device for demanding work and multitasking with ease.

The exact same machine is also available in the Dell preview sale in the UK, though you won't find the reduction as significant as it is in the US. If you want to get it ahead of the Black Friday rush then the option is there, but patience could be rewarded with a bigger price cut once the sales start proper from next week.

Dell XPS 13 Black Friday laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $949.99 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $949.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $300 – This Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal is a great price for a device that's regularly featured in our list of the best laptops you can buy. It's a versatile machine with a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256 SSD. Basically, it's everything you could want from a high-performance compact laptop for work, school or just general use - and this is the cheapest we've seen an XPS 13 all year.

Dell XPS 13: £849 at Dell Dell XPS 13: £849 at Dell

Folks in the UK will also find the XPS 13 featured in the Dell early Black Friday sneak peek sale. It has the exact same specification – an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD – so exactly what you need when it comes to getting good performance from an everyday device. It's certainly more expensive than other devices with a similar spec, but the slim design, stylish 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and long battery life make this a premium ultrabook.

Why should snap up this limited-time offer while you can? Well, the XPS 13 has featured high in our list of best laptops for many years in a row. What's impressed our reviewers most is its elegant design, impressive performance and excellent battery life.

As far as this year's Black Friday deals go, this is one of the very best we've seen so far. Definitely do not pass up on this opportunity to buy early if you'd had your eye on a slim high-performance laptop, or the XPS 13 in particular. For a smaller budget do check out our guide to all this week's cheap laptop deals, or for more ideas you can peruse the full list of Dell Black Friday deals that are available today.