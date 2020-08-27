Dell Black Friday 2020 deals

If you're getting ready to leap on the best Dell Black Friday deals of 2020, then this is the place to start.

Although Black Friday 2020 is still a little way off (but in true 2020-style, it's coming around fast), it's never too early to think about what kind of deals you're after. The better prepared you are, the more likely you'll find the right deals.

And, when it comes to Black Friday, few companies do it as well as Dell. Dell is one of the most well-known PC and laptop brands in the world, and it always goes big on Black Friday, often running 'early bird' deals from the beginning of November. So, it's well worth keeping an eye on Dell's website in the run-up to Black Friday 2020 - you may find a killer deal before Black Friday even begins!

From high-end gaming devices with its Alienware brand, to premium thin and light Ultrabooks, like the Dell XPS 15, plus brilliant affordable Inspiron laptops and Chromebooks, it's likely there will be a Dell device for you.

Every Black Friday, Dell cuts prices across its entire range of products, and we expect the company to do so again in 2020.

Dell also hosts daily door busters. These are deals that are live for 24 hours only, and they offer some truly remarkable price cuts. These deals are so good, they often sell out fast, and on this page we'll highlight them as they go live, so you don't miss out.

So, where should you look for the best Dell Black Friday deals? On previous Black Fridays, retailers like Amazon and Walmart have cut the prices of Dell products, but the best deals on Dell devices were often found on Dell's own website, and that's likely to be true this year as well.

To make things even easier, as soon as Dell's Black Friday deals go live, we'll list them here so you can easily find them all.

The best Dell Black Friday deals of previous years

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11: $199 $119 at Dell

This was the cheapest Dell laptop last Black Friday thanks to a $80 discount. That's an 11.6-inch HD display backed by an Intel Celeron processor and with 16GB of storage.

Dell I3565-A453BLK-PUS: $322 $265 on Amazon

This low-power Dell laptop won't be able to power through any intense workloads, but it's the perfect gift for anyone that wants a familiar Windows laptop to browse the internet.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $459 $379 at Dell

We dug a little deeper for this deal, a cool $80 off the current list price for Dell's laptop with a 7th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU and a 1TB HDD.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: $809 $645 at Dell

This mid-range laptop from Dell features a full keyboard with a number pad on the right and Intel Core i5 processer, and a 1TB HDD behind that 1080p display – plus a $160 saving!

Dell Latitude 3000: $1,022 $599 on Newegg

This lightweight business laptop comes with a quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM and a 500GB HDD, along with all the business-oriented features you expect from the latitude line.

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1: $1,299 $899 at Amazon

Looking for a versatile and powerful laptop? Well look no farther than the Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1. It's a well equipped 17-inch convertible laptop and one of the best Amazon deals. Don't miss your chance to save $400 on this 2-in-1 laptop.

Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 256GB): $1,469 $1,099 at Office Depot

Dell's flagship, souped up with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, was available at Office Depot for a large $370 off list price.

Dell XPS 15 (2018, GTX): $1,569 $1,399 at Dell

Dell's ultimate 15-inch laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics, Intel Core i7 processing, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD got a $170 discount last year.

Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop $999 $699 at Walmart

Walmart offered the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 1500 Series for $699. That's $300 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop offers a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU.

Dell Alienware 15: $1,799 $1,399 at Dell

The smaller Alienware got a very nice price cut with $400 knocked off. Features a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and GTX 1070 graphics card.

Dell Inspiron 22 3000: $449 $369 on Walmart

This 21.5-inch all-in-one PC with a full HD display, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of 2,400MHz RAM and a 1TB hard drive got a cool $90 off the list price.

Dell XPS Tower: $1,369 $1,099 at Dell

This entry-level desktop from Dell comes rocking an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for a solid $270 off the list price.

How to get the best Dell deals on Black Friday

Dell has some slick deals on products during almost all of November in an attempt to get ahead of the competition. In fact the company started doling out the deals as early as November 1 last year.

Dell delivered some awesome Black Friday laptop deals and desktop PC deals, but that's only the start of things.

Know what you want before Black Friday

Before Black Friday 2020 starts, draft up a list of what you want from your Dell notebook, and any models or brands that have caught your fancy. This means your deal-hunting can be focused and more successful.

This will also help to keep you from blowing cash on impulse buys that you may regret later – especially if a deal for a product you actually do want crops up later, and you've already spent your budget.

With all of that in mind, here are a few helpful things to think about before you spend your hard earned cash.

Check the specs

Taking a long look at the configuration of the Dell laptop before you buy can provide a clear idea of whether the deal is worth considering. If the specifications point to an old or low-power laptop, then the deal may not be as decent as you first thought.

On the other hand, if the specifications point towards a strong laptop that comes with features you'll seldom – if ever – use, then you may be better off saving your cash and searching elsewhere.

As far as performance is concerned, what is most important consider are the core parts inside the machine. That’s your processor, system memory, storage and – to a lesser extent – the graphics processor.

When it comes to the main processor, most of the CPUs you’ll find will be manufactured by Intel. While the Intel Core i5 is a decently powerful model, the Core i7 is the most powerful choice in every case.

Most folks won’t need the kind of oomph the Core i7 offers unless you're deep into gaming, video editing or other heavy-duty tasks. So, the Core i5 is the ideal mid-range option. There’s also the entry-level Core i3 processor, if you’re looking for an affordable machine that you don’t mean to use for anything more demanding than browsing the internet or drafting up documents.

Very slim laptops are likely to house a Y series Intel processor, as they can run without any fans to cool them. The trade-off here is that they're not nearly as performant – an example is the Core m3-7Y30. Note that the Y series chips feature ‘Core m’ models (m3/m5/m7), which is simply another way of labelling these as lower-power CPUs.

Intel Atom processors are widely found in the truly affordable portables and, shockingly, don’t run all that smoothly. If you’re only looking to use the laptop for basic web surfing, you’ll manage okay, but this isn’t a limitation that will be tolerable to most users.

Intel isn’t you’re only choice, however – you could easily opt for an AMD APU, an Accelerated Processing unit, which has a CPU and a GPU (graphics processor) on the same chip. A growing number of devices are coming with AMD hardware, which gives you more options and can generally be found for cheaper than Intel-toting laptops while offering similar levels of performance.

Sizing things up

Then, you need to consider the overall size of the Dell laptop you’re buying. The most common sizes are 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch laptops, with 17-inch models growing less and less popular these days. (There are also somewhat smaller and larger devices out there, but you’re less likely to run into those).

Smaller laptops tend to not only be more portable but more affordable, too. Larger laptops, inversely, will offer a wider screen and, because there’s more space inside, you’re more likely to find more powerful processors and a larger battery.

If you’re looking for something to take on the go frequently, you’ll want to opt for a more compact laptop which is light (less than 4 pounds, ideally less than 3 pounds).

Storage selection

Today, you’ll find that many Dell notebooks use an SSD (solid-state drive) for storage. SSDs offer speedy and responsive performance, which translates to apps and programs that load swiftly.

More affordable models are more likely to have eMMC drives and, though these use flash memory just like an SSD, they’re markedly more sluggish.

eMMC is an effective means of laptop manufacturers cutting corners and costs, which is precisely why you’ll often find it in budget laptops.

If you seek to save some scratch, an eMMC drive is often a trade-off worth making, though, as these drives are still quicker than standard hard disks – if only slightly.

Traditional hard drives (which you’ll often find referred to as an HDD or hard disk drive) are the slowest, but cheapest and most capacious, medium of storage. Their strength lies in that they usually have far bigger capacity – you can find storage of up to 1TB even in affordable hardware.

A speed in rotations per minute (rpm) is always quoted with a hard drive, and the faster ones run at 7,200 rpm, with slower drives pitched at 5,400 rpm. The latter may be rather slow as a rule of thumb but, once again, bear in mind that, as with SSDs, performance will vary across individual drives.

Reviews are your buddy here, so don’t be afraid to Google a particular model and look for an evaluation or two (and again, you can check out TechRadar’s review section).

RAM counts

The next piece to mull over is system memory, or RAM. Ideally, you want at least 4GB, though 8GB is the preferable option for future-proofing and any type of gaming. Some more affordable laptops still run with 2GB of RAM, but these days that really is not enough to run Windows 10 well – even though it’s technically within the system requirements for the OS.

Sometimes, the speed of the RAM is denoted in MHz, but don’t fret about that too much; it’s the amount of RAM that’s more important than speed in terms of performance.

Graphics and display

Most Dell laptops will have integrated graphics, meaning the GPU is hardwired to the CPU, and you’ll usually find that visual performance is rather limited as a result. With integrated graphics – referred to as Intel HD Graphics or Intel Iris, when it comes to Intel chips – you’ll be able to play casual games, but nothing more than that.

This will be OK for the average laptop user, but those who want to play some more heavy-duty games will need a discrete GPU – a graphics processing solution that sits separate from the general processor.

As an example, the GeForce MX150 is Nvidia’s current (Pascal-based) ground-level mobile GPU, but you may need to fork out for something a little more powerful than that for really strong performance. An example of a more powerful GPU would be the GeForce GTX 1060, but it should be noted that prices can soar swiftly when it comes to stronger and stronger GPUs.

As far as screens are concerned: most mid-level laptops will offer a Full HD display as standard, which is a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080.

However, when you move down the price spectrum towards more affordable models, you’ll still find there are plenty of products which only offer a resolution of 1,366 x 768. Don’t let this scare you, though.

This resolution is actually perfectly fine, especially on smaller-screened laptops. Indeed, a smaller resolution is often a benefit to a laptop with less powerful hardware driving it, as it means there are fewer pixels for the CPU and GPU to shift, making things more likely to run smoothly.

This is something gamers might want to keep in mind as well. Though a 4K display looks and sounds like an amazing idea, it’ll take a major toll on your machine’s core components. Sometimes, it’s worth sacrificing a bit of image quality for a smoother frame rate.

High-resolution 4K displays will also use your laptop's battery much faster. Given this is an area in which gaming laptops already struggle, you may want to consider what you’re losing to gain 4K.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Dell Black Friday deals

On Black Friday, the day itself can be a bit overwhelming as so many online retailers vie for your hard-earned dollar. While this means there are very competitive deals to enjoy, it also unfortunately means there are some deals that aren't as decent as they first appear.

That's why you should stick with TechRadar to guarantee you get the best Black Friday deals. We track all of the top retailer's Black Friday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the top laptops.

For the latest info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredible Black Friday Dell deals.