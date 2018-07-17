Get 33% off some of the best 4K Blu-ray movies for one day only

You'd be forgiven for thinking Amazon Prime Day 2018 is all about discounted robot vacuum cleaners and cheap smartwatches

And, although it is totally about both of those things, you'd also be wrong. It's not just gadgets you can get your hands on today, as Amazon has also slashed the price of the 4K Blu-ray version of some of our all-time favourite movies.

For Amazon Prime Day 2018, more than 140 4K Blu-ray movies have been reduced by 33%, which makes most of them under £20. The best bit? They're all really good. And even those that aren't are 'guilty pleasure good' (we're looking at you, Pacific Rim).

There are superhero favourites, like Deadpool, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man Homecoming. Or sci-fi classics, like Blade Runner, Apollo 13 and Independence Day. Or action flicks, like John Wick and John Wick 2. There's also plenty for the whole family, including the Ghostbusters 1-3 collection, Labyrinth and The Lego Batman Movie. And that's just the beginning.

What to watch them on

Of course you'll need a 4K Blu-ray player, as well as a 4K TV, in order to play them. So be sure the tech you already have in your home is up to the high standards of 4K.

Or you could use this treasure trove of discounted movies and Prime Day as the perfect excuse to buy a 4K TV. But we don't want to be held responsible for you splashing out on a TV worth a grand just to watch Blade Runner in 4K. Although, we wouldn't blame you either.

The deal ends at midnight on the 17th July. So if you've got your eye on an old favourite you'd love to see in spectacular 4K or want to buy a blockbuster you've yet to see on the big screen, now is the time.