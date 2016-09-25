11 best space games on PC that are out of this world

There's a whole lot of space out there. An infinity of it. And there are a whole lot of space games to fill it. (Well, not really, as it's infinity and they're comprised of indefinitely-large data, and even if they were physical they're finite - but it's a metaphor, y'know?)

And they've been around for ever. Elite, one of the first and best space exploration games, was released in 1984. For a generation, games like X-Wing versus Tie-Fighter, Starcraft and the Mark Hamill vehicle Wing Commander carried fans along happily.

They slumped - heavily - in the 2000s and there were questions back then whether space games would ever be big again - but the indie revolution has shot them back into orbit. We've picked out our favourite ten of the current class - tell us what we've missed in the comments.