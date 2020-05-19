Early Memorial Day deal at Dell: the XPS 13 laptop is on sale for $799.99

Memorial Day 2020 is just around the corner, and Dell is giving us a sneak peek with an early deal on the best-selling XPS 13 laptop. For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on sale for just $799.99. That's a $50 discount and a fantastic price for a powerful touch-screen laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we've mentioned above, this is a fantastic deal for a touch-screen laptop and the best price we've found for this particular model. We don't know how long Dell will have the XPS 13 on sale, so you should take advantage of this early Memorial Day sale while you can.

Dell XPS 13 laptop deal:

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $849.99 $799.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is on sale for $799.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch touch screen display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

