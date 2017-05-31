Computex 2017: Dell unveils two all-in-one (AIO) and a gaming laptop with enhanced VR capabilities

At Computex 2017, Dell unveiled two new all-in-ones (AIO) named Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One (AIO) and Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One (AIO) along with a new gaming desktop, which are part of its widely-known Inspiron PC product line. All the three products are available for purchase on Dell.com and third party retailers like JD.com in China. The global launch will be in coming few weeks.

Dell has raised the bar by including Dell’s iconic virtually borderless 'InfinityEdge' display that offers an exquisite edge-to-edge viewing experience for multimedia entertainment and online streaming.

The company has also added “Ready for VR” configurations capable of delivering immersive experiences through high-end VR headsets like HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Dell stated that it is the only OEM in the industry that provides end-to-end VR solutions from VR content creation and playback to serving VR content via Dell cloud servers and infrastructure.

Commenting on the new products, Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group, said: “Dell has experienced 17 consecutive quarters of PC growth by continuously innovating with our PC designs and experiences.”

Inspiron 27 7000 AIO (27-inch) is powered by a AMD 8 Core Ryzen™ processors, and it is equipped with AMD Radeon™ RX 500 series graphics card with GDDR5 memory. It can support upto 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory. It consists of two HDMI terminals, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and one USB 3.1 type-C port, and a USB 2.0 port. It is priced at $999.99.

Inspiron 24 5000 features a 24-inch InfinityEdge IPS FHD touch display. It is powered by a 7th Gen AMD processors and AMD Polaris RX500 graphics. It comes with two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and one USB 3.1 type-C port, and two USB 2.0 port. It is priced at $699.99.