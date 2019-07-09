Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is a 4K-shooting vloggers delight

Canon's PowerShot G7 X Mark III and PowerShot G5 X Mark II models have been among the company's worst-kept secrets for some time, with leaked images and specs of both recently surfacing. But the wait is now officially over, as full specs, pricing and availability have been confirmed.

The PowerShot G7 X Mark III was subject to over a year's worth of speculation, following the 2016 PowerShot G7 X Mark II, which proved to be a particular smash among videographers. Capitalizing on that popularity, Canon has buffed and tweaked that model to create a follow-up that's even better suited to that audience.

It is, for example, the first Canon camera of its kind to allow for livestreaming to YouTube, while support for vertical shooting is also on hand for those wishing to embed their videos within Instagram Stories. There's even a pre-record mode, which can capture a second of footage prior to recording being instigated.

Thanks to the latest DIGIC 8 engine, the camera is also capable of 4K video recording to 30p with no crop (outside of that needed to satisfy the 4K UHD aspect ratio), as well as 100/120p recording when shooting in Full HD for slow-motion playback. Grabbing frames from captured 4K footage is also possible in-camera, as is video capture in an HDR mode.

Other video-oriented features include a touch-sensitive LCD screen that flips all the way around to face the front, as well as a selfie-friendly user interface. The camera is also equipped with a built-in ND filter and a 3.5mm mic port (though no hotshoe), as well as clean HDMI output.

The same, but different

The new model shares its 20MP resolution with the Mark II that it updates, although it's been blessed with a new 20.1MP stacked 1-inch CMOS sensor, once again with a back-illuminated design. This offers a native sensitivity range covering ISO125-12,800, and an expansion to an ISO25,600-equivalent setting.

Image credit: TechRadar

There's also a new 30fps Raw Shooting setting, as well as support for the space-efficient CR3 raw format that first starred inside the EOS M50 mirrorless camera

Some things haven't changed, though. The lens is the same as the PowerShot G7 X Mark II's, with a 35mm-equivalent range of 24-100mm, and there have been no changes to the maximum aperture of f/1.8-2.8 either.

The previously seen Star Mode and Star Trails options have been retained, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi also feature, as does the option to append GPS information when hooked up to a smart device running the Canon Camera Connect app.

Other features include panoramic shooting in both horizontal and vertical orientations, together with focus bracketing for up to 100 frames, and an improved Auto Lighting Optimizer.

Battery life is rated to 265 frames per charge, and it's possible to charge this through the camera's USB port.

The PowerShot G7 X Mark III will be available in both black and black/silver options from early August, with a price of £699.99 in the UK and $849 in the US. Pricing for Australia is still to be confirmed.