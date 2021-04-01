Braves vs Phillies live stream: how to watch MLB 2021 opener online

With the three-peat in the bag, the Braves' quest for four NL East division titles in a row begins at the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park, which will be limited to 20% capacity. They'll still be hurting after eventual World Series champs the Dodgers edged them in the NLSC, and this season is all about going one further. Read on as we explain how to watch the Braves vs Phillies game online and live stream today's MLB action on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

Braves vs Phillies live stream Date: Thursday, April 1 Time: 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania US TV coverage: catch it on ESPN Plus

It’s a brand new era for the Phillies, who replaced Matt Klentak with new general manager Sam Fuld, following the team’s latest September collapse, which became something of a team tradition under Klentak’s stewardship.

Though they finished last season with an overall losing record, the Phils held their own against Atlanta, winning five games and losing five.

Aaron Nola makes his fourth consecutive Opening Day start for Philadelphia, while the honor has been bestowed upon Max Fried for Atlanta, following an outstanding 2020 season.

Whether you’re a Braves fan in Atlanta, a Phillies fan in Philadelphia or just an MLB follower wanting to watch the baseball at Citizens Bank Park, we’ll show you how to get a high-quality MLB live stream of the Braves vs Phillies game.

How to live stream Braves vs Phillies in the US today

The great value ESPN Plus streaming service has the rights to show one game of MLB baseball per day, and today it's the Philadelphia Phillies at the Atlanta Braves - first pitch is due at 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $59.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle.

Alternatively, of course, you can suss out who's showing it lcally in your area. Or, if you're wanting the most MLB coverage possible this season, then MLB.TV shows every single game and costs $129.99.