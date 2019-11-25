Black Friday DNA testing kit deals: the 23andMe DNA kit is 50% off at Walmart

Black Friday 2019 is less than a week away, and Walmart is getting a head start with discounts on best-selling items that you can shop right now. You can find massive savings on gift ideas, like the wildly popular DNA testing kits.

Walmart has the 23andMe Health and Ancestry service on sale for $99. That's a $100 discount, and the best price we've seen for the DNA testing kit. You can also get the 23andMe Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit on sale for $79. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best deals on DNA testing kits where you are.)



The 23andMe DNA kit includes ancestry service and more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and traits. These reports can give you insights on how your DNA can affect your chances of developing certain health conditions to help you make informed decisions for you and your family. The kit also allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1,500+ regions worldwide, and includes an automatic family tree builder.



As we mentioned, this is the best price we've seen for the 23andMe service, and it's a unique gift idea for anyone on your Christmas list. We don't know how long Walmart will have the DNA kit on sale, so you should take advantage now before the madness of Black Friday officially begins.

Here's another Black Friday DNA testing deal: Amazon has the MyHeritage DNA kit on sale for just $49.

If you're not in the US, you can see today's best deals on DNA testing kits where you are below.

