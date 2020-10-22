Early Black Friday deal at Best Buy: this 70-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $499.99

Snag this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy before the official sale even begins. For a limited time, you get the 2020 Insignia 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99 (was $649.99). That's a massive $150 discount and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV with the Fire TV experience built-in.

Early Black Friday TV deal:

All-New Insignia 70-inch Smart 4K TV: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of the Best Buy Black Friday sale, can get the 2020 Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

The 2020 Insignia smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. The Ultra HD TV also features a voice remote with Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR.



This is the lowest price we've seen for the Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV and a perfect opportunity to snag a stellar Black Friday deal before the madness of the November sale officially begins.

