Best monitors of CES 2019: the biggest and sharpest computer screens in Vegas

While CES 2019 was a flurry of excitement with 7nm and 10nm silicon, new gaming laptops and more for a computer nerd to get excited about, what interested us most was all the new computer monitors we feasted our eyes on. From gargantuan 65-inch displays to RGB lit spectacles, we’ve never seen more monitor introduced at CES and there was also a fair share of new comers to the scene as well.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the best monitors we saw at CES 2019.