Best gaming mouse 2020: the best gaming mice in Saudi Arabia

Invest in the best gaming mouse, wireless or otherwise, if you’re looking for peripherals capable of giving you that gaming edge over your opponents. While an average gaming mouse or a traditional mouse may see you through your basic pointing and clicking needs, it’s the exceptional one designed specifically to give you a gaming advantage that will help you win games.

Only the best gaming mouse delivers the accuracy, speed and feature set you need for that competitive edge, as well as a much better gaming experience overall. That’s especially when paired with the best gaming keyboard . Better yet, it’ll save your wrist and arms from unnecessary chronic pain, as it typically offers excellent ergonomics.

Regardless of whether you’re a casual gamer or trying to go toe-to-toe in the latest esports, having one of the best gaming PCs is nothing without a reliable set of peripherals. Get the best gaming mouse that delivers durability, performance and speed, even if it’s the best wireless mouse you need. For a truly incredible gaming experience, pick up one of the best gaming mouse pads as well.

Find the best gaming keyboard to complement your gaming mouse pick.

Get the best gaming monitor to round out your rig.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

1. SteelSeries Rival 710 The best gaming mouse we’ve reviewed DPI:: 12,000 | Features:: OLED display, customizable weight, 60-million click mechanical switches, Haptic engine, RGB lighting $79.99 View at Amazon Fantastic TrueMove 3 sensor Modular Feels great in hand Expensive Gimmicky OLED display and haptic feedback

When it comes to the best gaming mouse, features, balance and performance are all present in equal measure in the SteelSeries Rival 710, securing it a top spot on our list. This behemoth of a gaming mouse – at least, in terms of power – is a bit expensive, but when you weigh that price against the customizable OLED display, haptic feedback (great for you MOBA players) and excellent build quality, the SteelSeries Rival 710 is still a very solid purchase. The kicker? Everything is modular, even down to the sensor, so you never have to feel like you’re missing out on the latest tech.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Rival 710

Buy it from Amazon

(Image credit: Techradar.uk)

2. Razer Viper Small, fast and ready for action DPI:: 16,000 | Features: : Optical Mouse Switch, highly flexible Razer Speedflex Cable, 5G Optical Sensor, 5 custom DPI stages via Razer Synapse 3 $39.99 View at Best Buy 299 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Lightweight Excellent performance Truly ambidextrous Kind of expensive

There are a couple reasons why Razer Viper is our new favorite esports gaming mouse. Along with its lightweight ambidextrous design, true 16,000 DPI and Razer Chroma lighting, this powerful little mouse also features 1000 Hz Ultrapolling, Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks and 8 independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons. If you want a gaming mouse to give you that extra competitive edge, you’ve found it here.

Read the full review: Razer Viper

Buy it from Amazon

(Image credit: Corsair)

3. Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless Wireless, for a bargain DPI: : Up to 10,000 | Features:: Wireless, RGB lighting, Omron switches $34.99 View at CORSAIR Unbelievably inexpensive Perfect ergonomics for palm and claw grippers Reliable wireless connection Buried charging port Righthanders only need apply

The best gaming mouse is always going to be the one that brings excellent performance at a reasonable price. And, the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is the poster child for this ideal price-and-performance match. You’ll have a wireless mouse that has RGB lighting, touts a long battery life and doesn’t at all suck, for less than $50. The ergonomics unfortunately favor right-handed users, but at this price and with this impressive performance, there’s not much else to complain about.

Read the full review: Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

Buy it from Amazon

(Image credit: Corsair)

4. Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Wireless at its finest DPI:: 18,000 | Features:: Sub-1ms wireless speed, interchangeable side grips, hyper-polling up to 2,000Hz $89.99 View at Amazon Low latency Very robust software Not for claw grip gamers More difficult to use when wired

Impressive wireless gaming mice are hardly a dime a dozen. Due to their latency, wireless mice are generally not ideal for gaming where every fraction of a second counts. This is why the Corsair Dark Core RGB has impressed us even more. With its sub-1ms speed, incredibly low latency, and reliability, this is truly a mouse we can game with, wireless or otherwise. And, that’s without mentioning its highly customizable RGB lighting and very robust software. There’s one catch: it’s not ideal for claw grip gamers as its palm rest is a bit flat. However, if you’re a palm gripper, you’ll love how it fits in your hand.

Read the full review: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless

Buy it from Amazon

(Image credit: Techradar.uk)

5. SteelSeries Sensei Ten SteelSeries returns to its Sensei roots DPI:: 50–18,000 in 50 in increments | Features:: TrueMove Pro sensor, 50G acceleration, Tilt Tracking, 60 Million Click Mechanical Switches, Ambidextrous Design $58.84 View at Amazon Ambidextrous design Onboard profile customization A bit lightweight Easy to accidentally click side buttons

Its onboard profile customization and nice matte finish are just two of the things you’ll love about the SteelSeries Sensei Ten. Most importantly, this ambidextrous mouse boasts a top-of-the-line sensor, making it one of the best gaming mice we’ve tested. It delivers such impressive acceleration and deceleration customization options, as well as butter-smooth performance. SteelSeries tops it all off with Tilt Tracking, which essentially keeps tracking consistent and precise even when you’re lifting your mouse and putting it back down at tilted angles.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Sensei Ten

Buy it from Amazon

(Image credit: Razer)

6. Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed All the performance, double the wireless DPI:: up to 16,000 | Features: : 450 IPS tracking speed, up to 40G acceleration, HyperSpeed Wireless, 6 programmable buttons $39.99 View at Best Buy 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Two connection options Long-lasting battery No wired backup No DPI indicator

With up to 450 hours in Bluetooth mode, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is one of the longest lasting wireless mouse on the market. But, it’s got more going for it than just longevity. It also boasts excellent performance with 450 IPS tracking speed and up to 40G acceleration. It’s key feature, however, is the HyperSpeed Wireless, which reduces the time it takes to send data between your mouse and PC so it’s 25% faster than any other wireless gaming technology.

Read the full review: Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

Buy it from Amazon

(Image credit: Razer)

7. Razer Basilisk V2 King of mid-tier gaming mice DPI:: up to 20,000 | Features: : 11 programmable buttons, customizable scroll wheel resistance, Razer Optical Mouse Switches, Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, Razer Speedflex Cable $49.04 View at Amazon Plenty of buttons Easy to customize with Razer Synapse Separate Chroma Studio module for lighting Somewhat expensive

A solid gaming mouse at a decent price point, the Razer Basilisk V2 is the only choice if you’re looking for a mid-range gaming mouse. It allows you to effortlessly hop from game to game with minimal fuss, and has 11 programmable buttons, a tactile scroll wheel with a tension dial and up to five different sensitivity levels. On top of that, it has the Razer Speedflex Cable, which boasts incredible flexibility and produces minimal drag. And, for comfort, it’s well-suited for a palm grip, as well as claw and fingertip styles.

Read the full review: Razer Basilisk V2

Buy it from Amazon

(Image credit: Razer)

8. Razer Deathadder V2 Great mouse for work and play DPI:: up to 20,000 | Features: : Razer Optical Mouse Switches, Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, Razer Speedflex Cable $69.99 View at Microsoft US Customizable buttons Comfortable design Feels large in small hands No scroll wheel tension adjuster

The Razer Deathadder V2 may be a simple mouse with a simple design, but don’t let that fool you. This is one of the best gaming mice out there, touting a response time of 0.2ms, 650IPS tracking speed, 8 programmable buttons and Razer Speedflex Cable. It’s pretty lightweight as well, making it possible to reduce hand and wrist fatigue. And don’t knock that simple design, either, as it only makes this mouse look right at home in the office as much as it does in your gaming setup. Best yet, it boasts a 70M click durability, which means it’ll last you for a long, long time.

Read the full review: Razer Deathadder V2

Buy it from Amazon

(Image credit: Logitech)

9. Logitech G903 Lightspeed The first always-charging, wireless gaming mouse DPI:: up to 12,000 | Features: : Logitech Hero Sensor, Lightspeed wireless, Ambidextrous $119.99 View at Amazon Solid build quality Accurate and reliable wireless Unique wireless charging technology Exorbitantly expensive Can't charge your phone

The Logitech G903 is dang expensive and even more so if you’re looking to pick up the PowerPlay mat. That said, if you want the best wireless gaming mouse combo right now, this is it. Logitech’s Lightspeed Wireless technology was ahead of the curve last year, and it still feels like it’s on the cutting edge today. Now with the ability to always wirelessly charge your peripheral, there’s almost no reason not to ditch the cord.

Read the full review: Logitech G903 Lightspeed

Buy it from Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

10. Steelseries Rival 650 As good as wired, but pricier DPI:: up to 12,000 | Features: : Quantum wireless, TrueMove3+ optical system, 24hr battery life $119.99 View at Dell Perfect tracking Stable connection Sturdy Wireless isn't cheap Inaccessible thumb buttons Can't stow dongle

From a performance standpoint, there’s nothing not to love about the Rival 650. It offers the knack for tracking and customizable liftoff that makes the Rival 600 a top pick while offering a wireless connection. If you need that blend of wireless and accurate tracking, it doesn’t get any better than this.

Read the full review: Steelseries Rival 650

Buy it from Amazon

How to choose the best gaming mouse

While you’ll definitely find the best gaming mouse of your gaming dreams, doing so might take some time and effort. That’s expected; there’s a ton of complicated technical jargon that goes into the best gaming mice – terms like polling rates and DPI ratings that a regular buyer may not be familiar with. For the record, you’ll want a higher number of both, even though these two terms mean very different things.

For newcomers to the world of PC gaming, when you come across the term DPI, that is shorthand for ‘dots per inch.’ The higher the number, the wider the range wherein you can specify how sensitive your mouse is. If you don’t have a lot of desk space available, but you still want accuracy and precision, then opt for the best gaming mouse with a higher DPI rating that can toggle to a lower DPI, in case you get a bigger desk.

Meanwhile, a high polling rate means you’re getting faster response times. The polling rate is measured in hertz, and it usually ranges from around 125 to 1,000Hz. The latter means that your mouse’s position is reported to your computer 1,000 times per second.

Other key gaming mouse factors you’ll want to keep in mind are ergonomics – particularly if you’re left-handed – and RGB lighting.

Gabe Carey and Michelle Rae Uy have also contributed to this article

(Image credit: Razer)

10. Razer Deathadder V2 Great mouse for work and play DPI:: up to 20,000 | Features: : Razer Optical Mouse Switches, Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, Razer Speedflex Cable $69.99 View at Microsoft US Customizable buttons Comfortable design Feels large in small hands No scroll wheel tension adjuster

The Razer Deathadder V2 may be a simple mouse with a simple design, but don’t let that fool you. This is one of the best gaming mice out there, touting a response time of 0.2ms, 650IPS tracking speed, 8 programmable buttons and Razer Speedflex Cable. It’s pretty lightweight as well, making it possible to reduce hand and wrist fatigue. And don’t knock that simple design, either, as it only makes this mouse look right at home in the office as much as it does in your gaming setup. Best yet, it boasts a 70M click durability, which means it’ll last you for a long, long time.

Read the full review: Razer Deathadder V2

Buy it from Amazon