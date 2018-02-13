Asus’ new ZenBook 13 is the world’s thinnest laptop with a dedicated GPU

Asus has unleashed a new spin on its ultraportable ZenBook 13, which the company is claiming is the world’s thinnest notebook with a discrete graphics card (in other words, a more powerful separate GPU as opposed to integrated graphics).

The Asus ZenBook 13 UX331 was revealed at CES back at the start of the year, weighing just 985g, and this new model adds in a discrete GeForce MX150 for extra pixel-pushing power.

Naturally enough, this means it’s slightly heftier, but still very trim at just 1.12kg, with a thickness of 14mm, meaning that it still easily qualifies as an Ultrabook.

8th-gen CPU

That GPU is paired with an Intel Core i5-8250U processor (clocked at 1.6GHz with Turbo to 3.4GHz), along with 8GB of system RAM, and storage is provided courtesy of a 256GB SSD.

The laptop has a 13.3-inch display with a Full HD resolution and an ultra-thin bezel. You also get a USB Type-C port, along with a pair of USB 3.0 connectors, an HDMI port, microSD card reader, and a full-size backlit keyboard.

Battery life is promised at up to 14 hours, with fast-charge technology that means the notebook can be juiced up to 60% in 50 minutes.

Grab yourself a ZenBook 13 UX331 with discrete GPU from Asus directly in the US and in Australia.

The new ZenBook 13 UX331 (model UN-WS51T) is now on sale in the US priced at $999 (around £720, AU$1,270). It’s available in slate gray or royal blue color schemes.

