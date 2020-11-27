Amazon's fantastic Black Friday iPad Pro deals are back on the menu for a short time

The nature of the Black Friday deals is that if you blink, there's a good chance you'll miss them. That's what happened with Amazon's iPad Pro (2020) deals, which started in advance of Black Friday, but expired early on in the day.

But wait, they're back! Only a matter of hours after we noticed they were taken down, Amazon's iPad Pro deals are back on again – maybe the retailer found stock hidden away at the back of a warehouse or something.

These deals knock up to $150 off the price of the new generation of iPad Pro, in both its 11-inch and 12.9-inch frames. While the early deals were on all storage sizes, not all of them have returned, so stock is clearly limited.

For more such deals, check out our Black Friday iPad deal page or our Black Friday tablet roundup.

Black Friday iPad deals

As we've said, there's no way of knowing how long these deals could stay live – they might sell out as soon as we publish this article, but we'd really hope not – so if you're looking to buy one of these tablets, act fast.

Apple's iPad Pro line constitutes its absolute top-end tablet range. These slates have good-looking screens, powerful processors and Apple Pencil compatibility.

They were only released earlier this year, so any price cut is pretty good, but given the iPad Pro tablets are expensive devices, it might take this reduction to make them viable for many people.

Not in the US? Check for iPad Pro (2020) prices in your region below.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.