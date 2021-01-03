Amazon knocks $110 off the Garmin Fenix 6 to help with your New Year's resolutions

Amazon has knocked $110 off the Garmin Fenix 6 multi-sports smartwatch, bringing its price down to just $489.99 for the new year. It's rare to see this feature-packed watch for less than $500, so if you're a keen runner aiming to set a new PR in 2021, you could be looking at your new training partner.

The Garmin Fenix 6 is one of the best running watches you can buy today, with superb outdoor activity tracking, accurate biometrics, a huge range of supported activities, contactless payments through Garmin Pay, and a wealth of advanced training features to help you plan your workouts and get the most out of each session. It's the best Garmin watch around, and built to last, too.

Garmin Fenix 6: $599.99 $489.99 at Amazon (save $110)

The Fenix 6 is Garmin's flagship running watch, and is not only packed with all the tools a runner, cyclist, swimmer or triathlete could possibly need, it also looks fantastic. If you need a tool to help you track your training progress in 2021, it could be just the watch for you.

This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen the Fenix 6, but it's still a huge saving and just $10 lower than the 2020 Cyber Monday price. If you've been considering pulling the trigger on a top quality running watch, this is the best deal you're likely to find for a long time.

If you're just starting a new workout plan or getting back into shape after a break, the Fenix 6 might be overkill. If you're looking for something a little simpler and more budget-friendly, check out our complete guide to the best cheap fitness trackers, with tried-and-tested options starting as low as $38.

