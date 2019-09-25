Trending

Amazon 2019 launch liveblog: we're reporting live from the Seattle event

We're expecting multiple new products at the 2019 Amazon launch event

We saw a huge number of new products launched in 2018 (above), so today could be a busy one.
The Amazon 2019 launch event is today, and if last year is anything to go by we could be in for a busy time, with multiple products potentially in line for launch.

You can keep up with all the news from the Seattle, Washington event with our Amazon 2019 launch liveblog right here – just bookmark this page and make sure you're hitting refresh every now and then.

So what can you expect from today's Amazon launch event? Well the firm's line of smart speakers and smart displays - that's the Amazon Echo range - are in-line for a refresh with potentially new looks and enhanced audio.

There's rumors that Amazon will also dip its toes into the wireless earbuds market and launch a rival to Apple AirPods and we could see refreshes of last year's Echo Wall Clock and Echo Microwave – two of the more left-field product announcements from 2018's event.

Amazon may opt to update its Fire TV products too. It's only launched the new Fire TV Cube at the start of September, but there could be new versions of its Fire TV Stick and perhaps new additions to the software side of its TV proposition.

The Amazon 2019 launch event starts at 10am PDT (1pm EDT, 6pm BST), and we'll bring you all the news as it's announced right there with our Amazon launch liveblog.

Amazon 2019 launch liveblog

All times are in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

Please refresh this page for the latest Amazon 2019 launch liveblog entries

08:00 - Wonder if we'll hear any updates for Prime Video, Amazon's Netflix rival? The Prime Video UI is still clunky compared to rivals, so a refinement there could really enhance the experience.

07:30 - Talking of zany product launches, what should Amazon embed Alexa into next? Take our Twitter poll and have your say!

07:00 - We've just woken up in Seattle, Washington ahead of this year's major Amazon launch event. The 2018 edition saw a mammoth 12 new products launched, taking pretty much everyone by surprise – who knew we needed an Alexa-powered microwave?

While we're expecting the main focus to be around Amazon's Echo smart speakers, displays and adapters, plus its Fire TV streaming services, we're not ruling out a couple of zany announcements to keep things interesting.

