LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets a massive $600 price cut in epic Presidents' Day sale

Presidents' Day sales are up and running, and we've just spotted an incredible deal on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,896.99 (was $2,499.99) - that's a massive $600 discount and just $100 more than the record-low Black Friday price.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



Today's Presidents' Day deal is the best deal you can find right now for the LG C1 TV and an incredible price for a premium OLED display. The Presidents' Day sales event ends today, so we recommend grabbing this excellent bargain now before it's too late.

Presidents' Day sale: LG C1 OLED TV deal

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,896.99 at Amazon

Save $603 - We've spotted LG's stunning 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,896.99 in today's Presidents' Day sales. That's a whopping $603 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliannt OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

More Presidents' Day TV sales

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000 in today's Presidents' Day sales, the LG A1 is a fantastic option. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. Today, Best Buy has the 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $799.99.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $409.99 at Samsung

Save $240 – If you're looking for a 4K display, Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has this 65-inch Crystal UHD TV on sale for only $409.99 - $20 cheaper than last week's price. The Samsung set packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

LG 75-inch UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy

Save $310 - A fantastic option for a big-screen display under $1,000, Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this 75-inch 4K TV from LG that's on sale for $869.99. The LG display packs a powerful 4K Quad-Core processor resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $999.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - Samsung's 65-inch The Frame TV is marked down to a record-low price of $999.99 at today's Presidents' Day sale. That's a massive $1,000 discount and an incredible deal for the best-selling QLED TV. The stunning Frame display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K Smart TV: $2,299.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy has Sony's stunning 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99. An incredible price for a 65-inch OLED display, the Bravia series delivers bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the OLED technology, plus you're getting Acoustic Surface Audio+ for an immersive sound experience.

