I've covered EOFY sales for eight years – these are the 50+ tech deals I'd recommend right now

Amazon's 2025 Mid-Year Sale just wrapped up but the EOFY 2025 sales are still going strong. In fact, early EOFY deals began to show up from May 5 this year, but those were just teasers. It's the real thing now, folks. So if you have a purchase you need to make, now would be a good time.

The good news is shopping during EOFY sales means any purchase you use for work can also be tax deductible. So not only are you saving because of the discount being offered by a retailer, but you'll also get more value out of it once your tax returns are in. You will, of course, need to hold to on these receipts though.

My team and I are on the task: trawling through nearly every trusted Aussie retailer we can think of to bring you only the best tech EOFY deals we can unearth. These are handpicked by experts – between us, we have a wealth of knowledge on all things tech, so you can trust we're highlighting EOFY deals that are absolutely worth your time. However, I've also got a list of some major retailers below that I would look at if I were shopping for EOFY deals – if you don't find what you're looking for in my list below, take a look at the retailers I've suggested.

In the meantime, my team is also maintaining specific EOFY pages. Take a look at the below:

• Best EOFY 2025 laptop deals

• Best EOFY 2025 Apple deals

• Best EOFY 2025 Samsung deals

We'll keep all our EOFY deals pages updated throughout June, so stick with us as we find your the best prices on premium products.

EOFY 2025 top retailers

Best EOFY 2025 deals

Laptops & PCs

HP Chromebook 14 : was AU$579 now AU$329.95 at Amazon Save AU$249.05 We don't get a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but this 14-inch option from HP will get you 64GB of flash storage, 4GB of RAM, a N6000 CPU, a 1920 x 1080 IPS screen and a 11 hour battery life. Which is plenty for basic web browsing and word processing. We did briefly see it for AU$299 earlier in the year, but this is a solid deal.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16-inch | Ultra 7 / 32GB / 1TB SSD: was AU$3,479 now AU$1,969 at Lenovo AU Save AU$1,510 Lenovo’s Yoga lineup is designed to be versatile, able to quickly contort into a tablet, laptop or vertical config at will. This 2-in-1 comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, along with a 16-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display. It’ll be great for typing and browsing in the home, but it's probably not the right pick for business use and we’d recommend the ThinkBook and ThinkPad range instead.

↑ Go back up

PC peripherals

Logitech Lift: was AU$129.95 now AU$82 at Amazon Save AU$47.95 This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even this price. The white and pink colour options are just a dollar more via the same listing.

Logitech MX Master 3S: was AU$169 now AU$119 at Amazon Save AU$50 It might be getting long in the tooth, but it's arguably one of the best pointers you can buy. While not as cheap as its previous AU$104 price drop, this 30% discount is still worth considering. It has a long battery life, and Logitech says you should get up to 70 days of charge out of it. The mouse has an 8,000 DPI sensor too, which allows you to use it on lots of surfaces, including glass. The MX Master 3S is quiet in use, so it's ideal for an office environment.

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 multifunction printer: was AU$499 now AU$382.99 at Amazon Save AU$116.01 A solid 23% discount on a pretty good printer, which while not super exciting, is still very much appreciated. The EcoTank range helps lower your ink costs, and can be very economical to run. Plus the deal here is only AU$26 more than the lowest price we have seen on Amazon, and much better than anywhere else online. For more insight, check out our EcoTank ET-2850 review.

↑ Go back up

Phones & tablets

↑ Go back up

NBN & mobile plans

Superloop NBN 1000 | 860Mbps TES | AU$85 p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109 p/m) Need a speedier internet plan to go with your new PC or laptop? Then Superloop has the EOFY NBN deal for you. The telco's fastest plan has received a huge AU$144 discount over 6 months, bringing its introductory cost down to a figure lower than many plans that are over 17x slower! The ongoing cost is also below the current national average. • AU$85 total minimum cost

• AU$1,164 first year cost

• AU$1,308 ongoing yearly cost

Buddy | 49Mbps | AU$67p/m (first 6 months, then AU$75p/m) It's great to see one of our favourite providers, Buddy, getting in on the EOFY action and dropping the cost of its popular NBN 50 plan to a decidedly affordable AU$67p/m for the first 6 months. In truth, this plan isn't the cheapest over the first year, but the ongoing yearly cost is among the cheapest, plus you're getting a top-rated provider in return. • AU$67 minimum cost

• AU$852 first year cost

• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost

↑ Go back up

TVs & soundbars

Samsung S95F (65-inch): was AU$5,295 now AU$3,495 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$1,800 The S95F improves upon the excellent S95D by not only upgrading the anti-glare technology, but boosting black levels in the process (the previous model could suffer occasionally with a loss in shadow detail). The result is a spectacular screen that would suit most bright Australian homes well.

Samsung OLED S90D (83-inch, 2024): was AU$7,999 now AU$4,888 at Appliances Online Save AU$3,111 Though Samsung's impressive S90D TV debuted in 2024, it's still an impressive screen a year later, especially if you want a cost-effective 83-inch TV with gorgeous picture quality. It doesn't feature the same anti-glare film as the flagship S95D from 2024, but it's still very impressive, owing to its brilliant contrast and operating system.

Sony Bravia 8 II: was AU$5,295 now AU$3,995 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$1,300 Announced in April and been available on shelves only since May, this TV is very fresh indeed. And while we haven't done a thorough test, one of our colleagues got to see it in person and says it could be a "masterpiece". It promises superior images than many of the previous Sony TVs before it, and this discount makes it quite the catch.

↑ Go back up

Headphones & speakers

Record-low price Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Black): was AU$649 now AU$392.99 at Amazon Save AU$256.01 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. While most colourways are discounted, the black is down to an all-time low.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds (Black): was AU$399 now AU$279 at Amazon Save AU$120 This feature-packed pair of earbuds doesn't normally come cheap, so it's good to see 30% shaved off the price that's now equal to the lowest we have seen before. Featuring a handy touchscreen on the case that displays battery life, brilliant head-tracked spatial audio, and a competitive 55 hours of battery life (when recharged with the case), you'll want to pick these up if you've been looking for an AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro alternative.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$292.99 at Amazon Save AU$156.96 The QC Ultra Earbuds are class leaders on the noise-cancelling front and sound wonderful too. They are nicely made and offer Immersive Audio support alongside Bluetooth Multipoint and a 24-hour battery in total. They've been as cheap as AU$290 before, but this is still a fantastic price for what are arguably one of the best noise-cancelling in-ear buds on the market today.

eBay Plus exclusive Apple AirPods Max: was AU$899 now AU$709.20 at eBay Save up to AU$189.90 with code A huge saving on the simply stupendous AirPods Max, although it is only for eBay Plus members. Plus, different colours receive different discounts. Undoubtedly still an investment, but one that is worth it if you're looking for excellent ANC and "unbelievable audio performance" according to our Apple AirPods Max review. They do have a couple of flaws, but the pros outweigh the cons. You will have to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of this offer though, otherwise it will cost you AU$788.

JBL Flip 6: was AU$169.95 now AU$108.99 at Amazon Save AU$60.96 with coupon A superb price here on the JBL Flip 6, one of the best Bluetooth speakers. It serves up everything you could need from a portable speaker, namely a fun, engaging sound, up to 12 hours of battery life and the ability to daisy chain with up to 100 other Flip 6 speakers! Just make sure to tick the 'Apply AU$5.01' coupon box.

↑ Go back up

Cameras

DJI Osmo Action 4: was AU$469 now AU$329 at Amazon Save AU$140 As one of the best GoPro alternatives out there, DJI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with action cameras. The Osmo Action 4 isn't the latest model, but it's still great in low light, waterproof down to 18m and has a magnetic mounting system to die for. Even better, at AU$329, it's only AU$5 more than its lowest-ever price.

Nikon Z6 III (body): was AU$4,499 now AU$3,371 at Amazon Save AU$1,128 It's been cheaper than this before, but this is still a fantastic saving on an excellent Nikon full-framer. The 24.6MP sensor can shoot at up to 120fps, records 6K video, has built-in image stabilisation and has dual card slots, including one for a CFexpress device to make full use of its speed. Note that this offer is from a third-party reseller on Amazon.

↑ Go back up