Live
I've covered EOFY sales for eight years – these are the 50+ tech deals I'd recommend right now
June has some excellent tax-time deals, from TVs to laptops, home appliances and more
Amazon's 2025 Mid-Year Sale just wrapped up but the EOFY 2025 sales are still going strong. In fact, early EOFY deals began to show up from May 5 this year, but those were just teasers. It's the real thing now, folks. So if you have a purchase you need to make, now would be a good time.
The good news is shopping during EOFY sales means any purchase you use for work can also be tax deductible. So not only are you saving because of the discount being offered by a retailer, but you'll also get more value out of it once your tax returns are in. You will, of course, need to hold to on these receipts though.
My team and I are on the task: trawling through nearly every trusted Aussie retailer we can think of to bring you only the best tech EOFY deals we can unearth. These are handpicked by experts – between us, we have a wealth of knowledge on all things tech, so you can trust we're highlighting EOFY deals that are absolutely worth your time. However, I've also got a list of some major retailers below that I would look at if I were shopping for EOFY deals – if you don't find what you're looking for in my list below, take a look at the retailers I've suggested.
In the meantime, my team is also maintaining specific EOFY pages. Take a look at the below:
• Best EOFY 2025 laptop deals
• Best EOFY 2025 Apple deals
• Best EOFY 2025 Samsung deals
We'll keep all our EOFY deals pages updated throughout June, so stick with us as we find your the best prices on premium products.
EOFY 2025 top retailers
- Amazon: daily deals on tech, toys, appliances and more
- Appliance Central: massive discounts on TVs and appliances
- Bose: regular deals on headphones and speakers
- Breville: up to AU$600 off + extra 10% off with exclusive code BREVFUTURE10
- Dell: price-match guarantees through June
- Desky: tax-time savings on office chairs, desks and more
- Dyson: save up on vacuums, purifiers and hair tools
- eBay: discounts on gaming, tech, TVs and more
- HP: up to 50% off select laptops, 15% off accessories
- JB Hi-Fi: save on big-ticket tech items, plus office furniture
- Lenovo: up to 43% off select PCs and more
- Lovehoney: up to 70% off hundreds of items
- Myer: discounts on home appliances
- Samsung: deals on phones, headphones, TVs and more
- Ted's Cameras: save on cameras, lenses and photographic accessories
Best EOFY 2025 deals
Laptops & PCs
Save AU$249.05
We don't get a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but this 14-inch option from HP will get you 64GB of flash storage, 4GB of RAM, a N6000 CPU, a 1920 x 1080 IPS screen and a 11 hour battery life. Which is plenty for basic web browsing and word processing. We did briefly see it for AU$299 earlier in the year, but this is a solid deal.
Save AU$690
This compact machine has a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, and can happily take on your daily workload. It's also got premium extras such as a 16:10 (1920 x 1200) 13.3-inch touchscreen display with a high 400-nit brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction, and a facial-recognition webcam. Not bad for 38% off.
Save AU$1,510
Lenovo’s Yoga lineup is designed to be versatile, able to quickly contort into a tablet, laptop or vertical config at will. This 2-in-1 comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, along with a 16-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display. It’ll be great for typing and browsing in the home, but it's probably not the right pick for business use and we’d recommend the ThinkBook and ThinkPad range instead.
PC peripherals
Save AU$15
Not the biggest discount on Logitech's cute and wireless Pebble Keys 2 keyboard, but an attractive gadget if you want to add some colour to your desk. Or grab it in Graphite for AU$49.
Save AU$47.95
This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even this price. The white and pink colour options are just a dollar more via the same listing.
Save AU$20.85
An attractive discount on a fairly basic Bluetooth mouse with an 8K DPI, perfect for use on the go. It clicks quietly, charges via USB-C and can be used on any surface.
Save AU$50
It might be getting long in the tooth, but it's arguably one of the best pointers you can buy. While not as cheap as its previous AU$104 price drop, this 30% discount is still worth considering. It has a long battery life, and Logitech says you should get up to 70 days of charge out of it. The mouse has an 8,000 DPI sensor too, which allows you to use it on lots of surfaces, including glass. The MX Master 3S is quiet in use, so it's ideal for an office environment.
Save AU$35
Our friends at Tom's Guide were impressed in their 4-star TP-Link Archer AX55 review, and it's one of our favourite models thanks to a good mix of solid Wi-Fi performance and an affordable price tag. While it's previously dropped to AU$103.70 on Amazon, this saving ain't too bad either.
Save AU$116.55
One of the best gaming mice available right now, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is an exceptionally lightweight and capable device, with a long-lasting battery life, five programmable buttons and a 32K DPI sensor. Also available in Black for AU$195.
Save AU$116.01
A solid 23% discount on a pretty good printer, which while not super exciting, is still very much appreciated. The EcoTank range helps lower your ink costs, and can be very economical to run. Plus the deal here is only AU$26 more than the lowest price we have seen on Amazon, and much better than anywhere else online. For more insight, check out our EcoTank ET-2850 review.
Save AU$241
While not the very lowest price we have seen, this is still a decent discount. We suggest you read our TP-Link Deco BE63 review for the full breakdown, but suffice to say it's very fast, and while Wi-Fi 7 isn't widely supported just yet, it gives great future proofing. It's also ideal for gamers, or those with a NAS, as the mesh nodes include a 2.5G network port.
Phones & tablets
Save AU$500
This is one of our favourite Android handsets here at TechRadar and its slightly bigger size over the standard Pro model is no bad thing. It earned 4.5 stars in our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review, standing out for its display and battery. If you've been eyeing it, JB Hi-Fi is offering AU$500 off all the storage and colour options right now via the same listing.
Save AU$400
The flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best phones in Australia, fitted with our favourite array of cameras and a gorgeous, massive screen. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we awarded the phone four and a half stars and gave it a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval.
This discount applies across all colourways (including Samsung store exclusive colours) along with 512GB and 1TB models.
Save AU$451
This is one of Samsung's affordability-oriented performance tablets, existing between the company's budget Tab A family and powerful Tab S range. There's a newer model on sale, but given there isn't a big performance gap between the devices, this is likely the better value pick.
NBN & mobile plans
Superloop NBN 1000 | 860Mbps TES | AU$85 p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109 p/m)
Need a speedier internet plan to go with your new PC or laptop? Then Superloop has the EOFY NBN deal for you. The telco's fastest plan has received a huge AU$144 discount over 6 months, bringing its introductory cost down to a figure lower than many plans that are over 17x slower! The ongoing cost is also below the current national average.
• AU$85 total minimum cost
• AU$1,164 first year cost
• AU$1,308 ongoing yearly cost
Buddy | 49Mbps | AU$67p/m (first 6 months, then AU$75p/m)
It's great to see one of our favourite providers, Buddy, getting in on the EOFY action and dropping the cost of its popular NBN 50 plan to a decidedly affordable AU$67p/m for the first 6 months. In truth, this plan isn't the cheapest over the first year, but the ongoing yearly cost is among the cheapest, plus you're getting a top-rated provider in return.
• AU$67 minimum cost
• AU$852 first year cost
• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost
Optus EOFY deals: up to 50% off select phones on a 24- or 36-month plan
If you're after a new phone, one way to save a lot of cash on the RRP of the handset is to get it on a plan. Optus' EOFY sale is shaving the price off quite a few current flagship phones, with savings of up to 50%. The caveat here is you will need to sign up for a 24- or a 36-month plan to pocket the savings. The repayments are, of course, interest free. Some of the standout offers are:
• Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: AU$800 off
• Motorola Razr 50: AU$618 off
• Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: AU$549.36 off
TVs & soundbars
Save AU$1,800
The S95F improves upon the excellent S95D by not only upgrading the anti-glare technology, but boosting black levels in the process (the previous model could suffer occasionally with a loss in shadow detail). The result is a spectacular screen that would suit most bright Australian homes well.
Save AU$3,111
Though Samsung's impressive S90D TV debuted in 2024, it's still an impressive screen a year later, especially if you want a cost-effective 83-inch TV with gorgeous picture quality. It doesn't feature the same anti-glare film as the flagship S95D from 2024, but it's still very impressive, owing to its brilliant contrast and operating system.
Save AU$1,300
Announced in April and been available on shelves only since May, this TV is very fresh indeed. And while we haven't done a thorough test, one of our colleagues got to see it in person and says it could be a "masterpiece". It promises superior images than many of the previous Sony TVs before it, and this discount makes it quite the catch.
Save AU$1,700
If you want a bright TV, you can’t look past the Sony Bravia 9. It’s a true master of its craft, capable of producing stunning colours, insane brightness and thanks to a new processor for this model, it exerts expert control over images.
Available sizes and best prices:
• 75-inch: AU$6,995 AU$5,295 at JB Hi-Fi
• 85-inch: AU$7,995 AU$5,995 at JB Hi-Fi
Save AU$599.05
In our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review, we said this soundbar rivals the Sonos Arc – the best Sonos soundbar on offer. Now at an all-time low price (and AU$100 cheaper than on Black Friday), the Smart Ultra is compact, beautifully built, and offers plenty of control options to go with its wide, detailed sound.
Headphones & speakers
Save AU$256.01
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. While most colourways are discounted, the black is down to an all-time low.
Save AU$30
Already affordable, these wireless buds get a 46% discount which, while not the lowest price we've seen previously, is still worth considering. We rate them 4.5 stars in our Earfun Air Pro 3 review, and they have active noise cancelling, premium aptX sound quality and 45 hours total play time. Need good earbuds without breaking the bank, these are it.
Save AU$120
This feature-packed pair of earbuds doesn't normally come cheap, so it's good to see 30% shaved off the price that's now equal to the lowest we have seen before. Featuring a handy touchscreen on the case that displays battery life, brilliant head-tracked spatial audio, and a competitive 55 hours of battery life (when recharged with the case), you'll want to pick these up if you've been looking for an AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro alternative.
Save AU$156.96
The QC Ultra Earbuds are class leaders on the noise-cancelling front and sound wonderful too. They are nicely made and offer Immersive Audio support alongside Bluetooth Multipoint and a 24-hour battery in total. They've been as cheap as AU$290 before, but this is still a fantastic price for what are arguably one of the best noise-cancelling in-ear buds on the market today.
Save up to AU$189.90 with code
A huge saving on the simply stupendous AirPods Max, although it is only for eBay Plus members. Plus, different colours receive different discounts. Undoubtedly still an investment, but one that is worth it if you're looking for excellent ANC and "unbelievable audio performance" according to our Apple AirPods Max review. They do have a couple of flaws, but the pros outweigh the cons. You will have to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of this offer though, otherwise it will cost you AU$788.
Save AU$60.96 with coupon
A superb price here on the JBL Flip 6, one of the best Bluetooth speakers. It serves up everything you could need from a portable speaker, namely a fun, engaging sound, up to 12 hours of battery life and the ability to daisy chain with up to 100 other Flip 6 speakers! Just make sure to tick the 'Apply AU$5.01' coupon box.
Cameras
Save AU$140
As one of the best GoPro alternatives out there, DJI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with action cameras. The Osmo Action 4 isn't the latest model, but it's still great in low light, waterproof down to 18m and has a magnetic mounting system to die for. Even better, at AU$329, it's only AU$5 more than its lowest-ever price.
Save AU$1,049
This micro four thirds camera is a real marvel. We were so impressed with it that it scored 4.5 stars in our OM System OM-1 Mark II review. It's image quality is par excellence but its standout features are its superb stabilisation and the built-in graduated ND filters. It's a serious little camera for the serious photographer and is now at the cheapest it's been this month.
Save AU$1,128
It's been cheaper than this before, but this is still a fantastic saving on an excellent Nikon full-framer. The 24.6MP sensor can shoot at up to 120fps, records 6K video, has built-in image stabilisation and has dual card slots, including one for a CFexpress device to make full use of its speed. Note that this offer is from a third-party reseller on Amazon.