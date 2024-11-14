Live
Black Friday tablet deals are live - I've picked the best offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Fire Tabs and more
Here are the best tablet offers I'd buy with my own money
With the Black Friday deals having already arrived, despite November 29 being around two weeks away, it's an opportune time to go on the hunt for a bargain tablet, especially if you're after a cut-price iPad or Galaxy Tab.
Big retailers, like Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Argos and Currys in the UK, already have sales live, so I've gone on the hunt for discounted tablets that I'd actually buy with my own money. And as TechRadar has tested a whole host of tablets, as you'll see in our best tablets guide, you can rest assured that the fondle slates I'm recommending here are well worth your consideration.
• See all of today's Black Friday deals
What's more, I've been covering Black Friday deals for more years than I care to remember, so you can trust me when it comes to recommending a deal over a dud discount.
So without further ado, scroll down for the best tablet deals in the US and UK that I think you should consider today, and then scroll some more for my thoughts on specific deals and some buying advice.
I've been covering tablets for years, having spent more than a decade in technology journalism. Plus as the editorial manager of the Mobile Computing and Deals verticals at TechRadar, I'm not short of knowledge in what's a good device and what's a good deal, ready to recommend the best products and bargains to you, dear reader.
Today's best tablet deals in the US
- Amazon: save $130 on the 10.2-inch iPad 9th Generation
- Best Buy: save on iPads and Android tablets
- Best Buy: save $500 on the 11-inch iPad Pro
- Samsung: Save $200 plus on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Target: save on the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus & Apple iPads
- Target: save $100 on the iPad 9th Generation
- Walmart: $71 discount on the 2021 iPad mini
My favorite early Black Friday deal is the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet for $54.99 - a record-low price. It has an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life. Plus, the tablet works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.
One of my favorite pre-Black Friday deals is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money).
There’s a massive up to $1,000 to be saved on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra when you combine an upfront $200 discount and up to $800 trade-in rebate for your existing tablet. The newest high-end Samsung slate has great features for productivity like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now from $49.99 at Samsung
Up to $400 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. We've seen Samsung offer a $100 upfront discount on this device before but today's trade-in rebate of up to $400 is a record-low.
Amazon has discounted the iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation – to a record-equaling low price ahead of Black Friday. Despite its age, this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget, and we don't expect to see Amazon's $199.99 price bettered in the coming months.
Apple's previous-gen iPad mini is a fantastic all-rounder. Its powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. The mini's display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra-low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. Walmart's $110 discount is impressive, though we have seen this iPad as low as $349.99 at Amazon previously.
Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Walmart's $924 deal on the new iPad Pro is still the best on the internet. In our iPad Pro (2024) review (albeit for the 13-inch model), we describe Apple's latest flagship tablet as "the impossibly thin king of iPads – and maybe all tablets." Naturally, that level of quality comes at a premium, but Black Friday season is a great time to snag a discount. It's worth noting, though, that we saw the 11-inch iPad Pro for as low as $899 during Amazon's most recent Prime Day sale, so it may return to that price at the mega-retailer soon.
The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of $1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For almost half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Granted, this Amazon deal isn't great on paper, but $549 for the Space Grey model is still the best price you'll find for the new iPad Air right now (if you want a different color for a similarly low price, head to Walmart).
Today's best tablet deals in the UK
- Amazon: save more than £70 on the OnePlus Pad
- Amazon: 10% or more off a range of iPads
- Argos: last-gen iPad mini for £449
- Argos: grab some more early tablet deals
- Currys: big deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets
- Currys: save £30 on the 13-inch iPad Air
- John Lewis: up to £430 off the 2022 iPad Pro range
Laptops Direct has discounted the iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation – to a market-leading price ahead of Black Friday. Despite its age, this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget.
Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to £349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further. This tablet is great value for money if you simply need a reliable all-rounder. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. If stock runs low at Amazon, John Lewis is offering the same deal on the same colors.
The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of £1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For almost half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Granted, this Amazon deal isn't a great one, but £559 is still the best price you'll find for the new iPad Air (well, it's technically tied with Very and John Lewis).
In our iPad Pro (2024) review (albeit for the 13-inch model), we describe Apple's latest flagship tablet as "the impossibly thin king of iPads – and maybe all tablets." Naturally, that level of quality comes at a premium, but EE has seen fit to discount the 256GB, Wi-Fi-only variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) to a slightly more digestible price ahead of Black Friday. Not even Amazon is offering this price right now.
If you want the biggest and best iPad, both Amazon and John Lewis have the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) on sale right now. It's a mighty tablet and one that's all the more attractive with £50 off its price tag (even if this isn't the greatest deal in the world).
The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has been cut by £300 making it a bit of an Android tablet bargain. It features Samsung's most powerful tablet processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with AI capabilities incorporated into its system. The latest Vision Booster technology also supports a brilliant display that automatically adjusts brightness and contrast based on your environment.
A whole £80 off a budget-centric tablet isn't to be sniffed at, particularly as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has 128GB of storage and a sizeable 10.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2304 x 1440 so it looks great for streaming shows on the move or simply sketching out some fun designs via the S Pen stylus which is included. Speedy and lightweight too, it’s an easy one to recommend if you like the Samsung way of doing things.
The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is down to an impressively low price at Currys for Black Friday – though I have seen it £15 cheaper in the past. This basic tablet has an entry-level processor, a small 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking, but it's still a great tablet for light mobile computing.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Over to iPads and my biggest recommendation right now is a deal on Best Buy and Laptops Direct for the 10.2-inch standard iPad. It's not the most powerful or newest iPad around, but for an entry-level iPad it's great and well worth a look.
I'd recommend you use it as a streaming, web-browsing and Apple Arcade gaming device, plus a machine for taking notes on and the occasional bit pf digital sketching.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
£300 now £219 at Laptops Direct
Ok speaking of Android tablets, allow me to introduce a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9. It's not the latest Samsung Galaxy tablet but it sports a solid suite of specs.
And even better, with an 8.9-inch display, it's compact enough to to a carry around in a coat pocket, making it a great on-the-go tablet. Though the US deal below is for the 10.9-inch model, which is very much worth a look.
A total of 64GB of storage isn't exactly generous, but it's enough to get you by, especially if you lean on cloud storage and streaming services.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was
$319.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was
£169 now £128 at Very
On the Android front you have a decent suite of options. These range from a mix of Samsung Galaxy Tab series tablets, both high and lower end, to the likes of the OnePlus Pad, and then on the budget end the Amazon Fire HD 10. To get our rundown of the tablets we'd choose, check out our selection of the best Android tablets list
My personal recommendation would be the OnePlus Pad, given its combo of specs and keen price, which is likely to drop as more Black Friday deals pop up.
Okay then, let's first talk about some tablet deals I think you should look out for. The first cohort being iPads.
Apple's tech slates are reassuringly expensive but do tend to get sliced in price come the big sales events. Key models tend to be older iPad Pros, say ones before the current generation which have tumbled in price and ripe for sales as the likes of Best Buy and Currys seemingly try to clear inventory.
Equally, cheaper iPad like the iPad mini (again older models) are also subject to some price cuts, with a good chunk of change ready to be saved. And even these older and less powerful iPads are more than capable for general tablet tapping; from Netflix to gaming and more. I'd personally go for a cheaper fifth-generation iPad mini or a cut-price iPad 10.1-inch.
Hello and welcome to the live element of this early Black Friday tablet deals roundup. I'm your host, Managing Editor Roland Moore-Colyer, a bit of a Black Friday veteran and leader of TechRadar's Mobile Computing division. So come with me on a tablet deals journey, and hopefully you'll find a cut-price tablet suited for you.