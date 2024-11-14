Black Friday tablet deals are live - I've picked the best offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Fire Tabs and more

Black Friday tablet deals live (Image credit: Future / Apple / Samsung )

With the Black Friday deals having already arrived, despite November 29 being around two weeks away, it's an opportune time to go on the hunt for a bargain tablet, especially if you're after a cut-price iPad or Galaxy Tab.

Big retailers, like Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Argos and Currys in the UK, already have sales live, so I've gone on the hunt for discounted tablets that I'd actually buy with my own money. And as TechRadar has tested a whole host of tablets, as you'll see in our best tablets guide, you can rest assured that the fondle slates I'm recommending here are well worth your consideration.

What's more, I've been covering Black Friday deals for more years than I care to remember, so you can trust me when it comes to recommending a deal over a dud discount.

So without further ado, scroll down for the best tablet deals in the US and UK that I think you should consider today, and then scroll some more for my thoughts on specific deals and some buying advice.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, Mobile Computing and Deals I've been covering tablets for years, having spent more than a decade in technology journalism. Plus as the editorial manager of the Mobile Computing and Deals verticals at TechRadar, I'm not short of knowledge in what's a good device and what's a good deal, ready to recommend the best products and bargains to you, dear reader.

Today's best tablet deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $199.99 at Samsung There’s a massive up to $1,000 to be saved on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra when you combine an upfront $200 discount and up to $800 trade-in rebate for your existing tablet. The newest high-end Samsung slate has great features for productivity like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now from $49.99 at Samsung

Up to $400 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. We've seen Samsung offer a $100 upfront discount on this device before but today's trade-in rebate of up to $400 is a record-low.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329 now $199.99 at Amazon US Amazon has discounted the iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation – to a record-equaling low price ahead of Black Friday. Despite its age, this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget, and we don't expect to see Amazon's $199.99 price bettered in the coming months.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $389 at Walmart Apple's previous-gen iPad mini is a fantastic all-rounder. Its powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. The mini's display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra-low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. Walmart's $110 discount is impressive, though we have seen this iPad as low as $349.99 at Amazon previously.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024): was $999 now $924 at Walmart Walmart's $924 deal on the new iPad Pro is still the best on the internet. In our iPad Pro (2024) review (albeit for the 13-inch model), we describe Apple's latest flagship tablet as "the impossibly thin king of iPads – and maybe all tablets." Naturally, that level of quality comes at a premium, but Black Friday season is a great time to snag a discount. It's worth noting, though, that we saw the 11-inch iPad Pro for as low as $899 during Amazon's most recent Prime Day sale, so it may return to that price at the mega-retailer soon.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $549 at Amazon US The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of $1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For almost half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Granted, this Amazon deal isn't great on paper, but $549 for the Space Grey model is still the best price you'll find for the new iPad Air right now (if you want a different color for a similarly low price, head to Walmart).

Today's best tablet deals in the UK

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £300 now £219 at Laptops Direct Laptops Direct has discounted the iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation – to a market-leading price ahead of Black Friday. Despite its age, this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was £599 now £559 at Amazon UK The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of £1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For almost half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Granted, this Amazon deal isn't a great one, but £559 is still the best price you'll find for the new iPad Air (well, it's technically tied with Very and John Lewis).

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: was £999 now £699 at Currys The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has been cut by £300 making it a bit of an Android tablet bargain. It features Samsung's most powerful tablet processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with AI capabilities incorporated into its system. The latest Vision Booster technology also supports a brilliant display that automatically adjusts brightness and contrast based on your environment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449 now £369 at Currys A whole £80 off a budget-centric tablet isn't to be sniffed at, particularly as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has 128GB of storage and a sizeable 10.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2304 x 1440 so it looks great for streaming shows on the move or simply sketching out some fun designs via the S Pen stylus which is included. Speedy and lightweight too, it’s an easy one to recommend if you like the Samsung way of doing things.