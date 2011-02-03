ARCTIC K381 Keyboard review

The first keyboard produced by ARCTIC, the K381, manages to impress with its minimalist design and its mimicking of the made-famous-by-Apple chiclet key design.
At just over ten pounds it's also going to be hard to criticise on a cost basis.
No matter how you look at it the ARCTIC K381 keyboard has a lot going for it. If you're looking to add a keyboard to a new low-cost system, replace an existing broken keyboard or you just want a spare one hanging around it seems ideal.
With 111 keys - we counted them - and a full numeric keypad all contained in a slimline, lightweight and compact design it has everything you could possibly want in a budget keyboard.
If you're not already considering it then let's take a closer look at how well it performs and the build quality.