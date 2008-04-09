Mimobot Star Wars USB Drive review

Expensive but worth every penny due to the drives’ unquestionable coolness

USB flash drives come three a penny.

To get our attention they need to either have some kind of funky design, monster storage capacity or intriguing security features.

These Mimoco Mimobot Star Wars figurines are offered in 1GB, 2GB and 4GB capacities, though we couldn't find a 4GB model available for sale in the UK. No software comes loaded, but it's the designs that caught our eye.

A big hit in the office

Drives are available in the shape of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker (both pictured), Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and other Stars Wars luminaries.

For the money, you're clearly paying a premium for the Star Wars aesthetic, but they were such a hit in our office that for once we will overlook this point.

The drives were reliable performers, though removing the lids to dock them took some muscle the first time we tried.