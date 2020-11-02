Xbox Series X streaming apps revealed – and they include Apple TV

Microsoft has revealed which streaming apps will be included with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S from launch on November 10. The good news is, the selection is nice and comprehensive – like the PS5 entertainment apps, the new Xbox consoles will support Apple TV.

That means you can access Apple TV Plus on both new consoles, which to date hasn't been possible on PS4 and Xbox One.

Here's the list of entertainment apps confirmed for launch so far – but note this list isn't complete, with more promised by Microsoft:

Netflix

Apple TV

Disney Plus

HBO Max

Spotify

YouTube

YouTube TV

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu

NBC Peacock

Vudu

FandangoNow

Twitch

Sky Go

NOW TV

Sky Ticket

If you're in the US, you can subscribe to channels like Showtime, CBS All Access and AMC+ through the Apple TV app. But the main attraction is checking out Apple TV Plus content like Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet and, er, Greyhound with Tom Hanks.

You'll be able to subscribe to this service through the console for $4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99 per month, and there'll be a free trial, too.

Xbox makes a play for your living room

Entertainment apps aren't the reason you buy a games console, really, but they're an handy benefit of buying one. They let you cut out the need for a dedicated streaming stick, or smart TV functionality – and supporting more apps is only a good thing on Microsoft's part.

It keeps the console at the center of your living room. And it's something else to do from launch, other than diving into that Xbox Game Pass library.