Xbox One S price drop for select bundles is happening tomorrow, at least in the US

Microsoft is dropping the Xbox One S price on the same day it's expected to unleash a flurry of details on its 4K-ready Project Scorpio console at E3 2017.

The tech and gaming giant made the announcement on its Twitter channel today, revealing that select Xbox One S bundles are getting a $50 discount, at least for the US, beginning June 11.

Summer's coming. Get ready to play with $50 off starting tomorrow, June 11: https://t.co/d5itkFCIx8 #XboxOneS pic.twitter.com/l5dIRKygcfJune 10, 2017

So which bundles will be getting the deal? The Xbox One S Battlefield 1 500GB bundle will drop from $299 down to $249 starting tomorrow, and the Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 3 bundle will drop from $349 to $299.

Unfortunately, it seems, the deals are only for the US bundles. We've checked the Xbox UK and Australia Twitter accounts and don't see a similar price drop announcement yet, but we'll update this article if one is revealed.

We also don't yet know if this is a limited-time Xbox One S sale, or if Microsoft plans to keep the console price at these figures for good. The discount doesn't apply to Xbox One S bundles with already reduced prices.

Project Scorpio awaits

A price drop for Microsoft's most recent gaming console ahead of its E3 press conference is nothing new; the same thing happened last year for the first Xbox One before the One S made its debut.

Microsoft's highly anticipated E3 2017 keynote takes place at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm GMT tomorrow, and it's here we expect lots of Project Scorpio news. This could include Project Scorpio's real name, price, games and features.

For its part, Microsoft has been hyping up the event with a gusto:

Show is ready #E32017 Team has done really amazing work this year, can't wait to share it with you. pic.twitter.com/sfBfApZSXlJune 10, 2017

TechRadar will be live at the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference, so tune in for all the latest live from Los Angeles!

Via The Verge

E3 is the world's largest exhibition for the games industry, stuffed full of the latest and greatest games, consoles, and gaming hardware. TechRadar is reporting live from Los Angeles all week to bring you the very latest from the show floor. Head to our dedicated E3 2017 hub to see all the new releases, along with TechRadar's world-class analysis and buying advice about the next year in gaming.