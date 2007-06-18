Free texting promised by Vyke

Texting is getting cheaper with another new mobile VoIP provider promising free texts as part of its mobile VoIP offering.

Vyke is giving users of its mobile VoIP services free text messaging between users of its Vyke Mobile Pro service. It is also promising texts to non-Vyke users for as little as 1p per text, using its downloadable Vyke mobile phone application.

The Vyke Mobile service can be initiated on any recent Java-enabled mobile phone. An application can be downloaded from Vyke's website that enables users to send messages, make cheap VoIP calls to other Vyke users, or set up call-back calls at cheap rates to any number in the worldwide.

Vyke is one of a fast-growing number of mobile VoIP Skype-like services offering cheap voice calls, texts and instant messages using mobile internet connections. Similar services include Jajah , fring and EQO .

Users of Vyke Mobile services have to pay operators' data rate charges for sending messages. However, the tiny amounts of data used for text messages means they cost a fraction of the price of regular texting.