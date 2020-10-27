Ubisoft details its PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades – and there's a few surprises

Ubisoft has detailed the next-gen enhancements we can expect for its upcoming games including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Watchdogs: Legion.

We already knew that upcoming Ubisoft games will benefit from free next-gen upgrades on both PS5, Xbox Series X, but now the publisher has confirmed exactly what enhancements these next-gen upgrades introduce.

What's surprising is that several of the games will have 4K resolution at 60fps on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

You can check out the full list of next-gen enhancements and release dates below.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion is due to release on October 29 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, PC. The Xbox Series X/S version won't will release until November 10 - to coincide with the consoles' launch - while the PS5 edition will be available on November 12 (digital edition) and November 24 (physical edition).

When it comes to next-gen enhancements, those who pick up the Xbox Series X version can expect hardware-accelerated ray tracing, real-time ray-traced reflections, massively reduced loading times (thanks to Xbox DirectStorage) and a free next-gen upgrade thanks to Xbox Smart Delivery.

PlayStation 5 players will also benefit from ray tracing, as well as improved audio thanks to the PS5's Tempest 3D Audio Engine. In addition, the PS5's super-fast SSD means loading times will be dramatically reduced, while the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers allow for "hand-tuned responses". PS4 players will also be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release on November 10 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC. The game will then release on November 12 for PlayStation 5.

Much like Watch Dogs, Valhalla will benefit from a few next-gen enhancements. Xbox Series X players can expect 4K resolution at 60fps, while Xbox Velocity Architecture and DirectStorage API allow for faster loading times. Again, Assassin's Creed Valhalla utilizes Smart Delivery, allowing Xbox One players to upgrade to the next-gen version for free.

PS5 players will benefit from upgraded audio (thanks to the Tempest 3D Audio Engine), 4K at 60fps visuals and faster loading speeds. Again, PS4 players will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyz Rising will launch on December 3 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC.

Immortals will benefit from 60fps in 4K ultra high definition resolution on the Xbox Series X, and HDR on compatible screens. The Xbox Series X version will also utilize Dolby Atmos and spatial audio technology, while boasting faster load times. Again, Immortals will utilize Smart Delivery, allowing for free next-gen upgrades.

Immortals on PS5 utilizes the Tempest 3D Audio engine and PS5 DualSense haptic feedback. In addition, PS5 players can expect faster load times, 4K graphics at 60fps and HDR (on compatible screens). PS4 players can also upgrade to the PS5 version of Immortals Fenyx Rising for free.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 launches on February 18, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC.

Far Cry will benefit from 60fps and 4K resolutions on both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. While both Xbox and PlayStation owners can upgrade to the next-gen version of the game for free.

Just Dance, For Honor and Riders Republic

Riders Republic will launch on February 25, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia and PC. The game will run at 4K/60fps on both Series X and PS5, with HDR support on compatible screens and faster loading speeds. You'll also be able to upgrade your Xbox One or PS4 version to the next-gen version for free.



Just Dance 2021 launches on November 12 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia and then on November 24 for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The only next gen enhancement Just Dance will benefit from is the free next-gen upgrade.

Rainbow Six Siege players will also benefit from next-gen enhancements, running at 4K/120fps on Xbox Series X and PS5 - with a free next-gen upgrade available.

Similarly, For Honor players can upgrade for free. But, in addition, the game will run at 4K on Xbox Series X and PS5 (60fps from early December), and 1080p on Xbox Series S.