The best mouse: Top computer mice compared

Which is the best mouse for you? Here's 10 to choose from

It wasn’t long ago that the PC mouse was no more than a two-button rodent that was used for ignoring Clippy on Microsoft Office. Nowadays, especially with optical and laser mice having taken over the market, prerequisites for the best mouse have been much more demanding.

Gaming mice like the Corsair Glaive RGB are expected to implement hyper-sensitive sensors while non-gaming mouse makers have made refinements in other areas.

Touchscreen PCs are growing, but few can deny the benefits of a traditional mouse-driven system. Some of the top mice are ergonomic, reducing chances of developing repetitive strain injuries (RSIs), while others have adopted wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth and 2.4GHz over USB.

With so much to choose from, the best mouse comes down to personal predilection more than anything. Do you need a mouse where ergonomics suit your ambidexterity? Maybe the touch-based gesture controls of the Apple Magic Mouse 2 tickle your fancy.

Whatever the case may be, you can count on your needs being met by what we’ve concluded are the 10 top mice you can buy, including the absolute best one immediately below.

1. Logitech MX Anywhere 2

Versatile and feature-packed without going overboard

DPI: 1,600 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless (pairs with up to three devices) | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Scrolling wheel, Logitech Darkfield Laser Tracking, Unifying receiver, Easy-Switch tech, gesture function

Pairs with three devices

Compact and portable

Has a free-scrolling wheel

Non-removable battery

Can't use it wired

The MX Anywhere 2 is smaller than Logitech's flagship MX Master mouse, making it a more travel-friendly option. However, we find that it's a more comfortable fit for a smaller hand and we have been using it as our main rodent in the office.

It connects using Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless (using Logitech's dongle) and can connect with up to three devices. It sports low-latency tracking, aided by Logitech's Darkfield tech that makes the mouse usable on shiny surfaces.

Like the MX Master, the scroll wheel can spin freely once you've depressed it, allowing you to scroll down long pages avoiding finger aches.

Logitech says that the Anywhere 2's non-rechargable battery will last up to 60 days on a single charge, which may be an overstatement but we haven't seen the mouse give up very often yet.

2. Logitech MX Master

A veritable spaceship of a mouse

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth (pairs with up to three devices) | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Hand-sculpted comfort contour, Speed-adaptive scroll wheel, Thumb wheel, Darkfield Laster Tracking, Dual Connectivity, Rechargeable battery

Thumb wheel and adaptive scrolling

Pairs with 3 PCs

It's a lot of money for a mouse

May be a bit too big for some

Logitech's flagship is a mighty mouse indeed. Hand-sculpted for comfort, the MX Master connects via Bluetooth or USB dongle and it can pair to up to three devices. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 40 days and goes from flat to a day of power in four minutes (you can use it while it's charging too).

The scroll wheel's a two-state job with click-to-click and unrestricted speedy scrolling. There's a thumb wheel for side-to-side scrolling and you can reprogram the buttons to suit your work.

3. Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

It looks weird, but it feels pretty good

DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Vertical | Features: No

Good for RSI sufferers and prevention

Cheap as chips

Thumb buttons don't work on Macs

Unrefined

Anker's mouse sits vertically, so you hold it as if you're shaking hands with someone. It feels strange until it doesn't: it's comfortable and doesn't make you twist your arm as normal mice do.

It's cheap too, so a few corners have been cut - where other mice are a collection of curves, the Anker has a couple of sharp bits to jab the unwary - but it's a good and an inexpensive choice for anyone who has or fears RSI.

4. Apple Magic Mouse 2

As always, Apple thinks different

DPI: 1300 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 0 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: Multi-touch

Looks fantastic

Multi-touch is clever

Expensive

Spectacularly uncomfortable (for us; your mileage may vary)

It has its critics – including this reviewer, who thinks it's the most spectacularly uncomfortable mouse ever made – but the Magic Mouse has plenty of fans and the second version is a big improvement over the first generation.

It boasts a track pad-like multi-touch surface and is smoother around your desk than the first version. Plus, it doesn't require normal batteries thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery. Unfortunately, the position of the lightning port means you can't use it while it's charging.

5. Logitech Triathlon M720

It runs and it runs... and it just keeps running

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth (pairs with up to three devices) | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: 24-month battery life on one-AA battery, Sculpted design, Free spinning scroll wheel, Easy-switch tech, Logitech Options Software

Pairs with up to three devices

Long battery life

Not as responsive as a wired mouse

Like the MX Master, the Triathlon M720 can pair with up to three devices using Bluetooth, and you can switch between them seamlessly. The Triathlon is also more affordable and much more comfortable to hold if you prefer a smaller rodent.

It also gets the Master's free-spinning scroll wheel, letting you zip through documents or webpages. Logitech promises up to 24 months of use before the Triathlon runs out of charge on the AA battery.

The only drawback? Due to Bluetooth, the Triathlon isn't quite as responsive as the wired Logitech Proteus G502 – our daily driver.

6. Logitech MX Ergo Wireless

The egronomic solution

DPI: 512 – 2048 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Trackball, USB dongle, Logitech ‘Flow’ software compatibility for use with up to three PCs simultaneously, micro USB charging, precision mode

Comfortable design

Accurate track ball

No left-handed version

Tilt options are limited

Trackball mice are nothing new and have actually existed from before the conventional mouse that we're all used to. This is only third model that Logitech has come up with since trackball mice evolved into a niche category.

There's a learning curve with this mouse not just in terms of the amount of buttons that have been loaded onto it but also with respect to their placement, that's been dramatically changed.

For general work, the Logitech MX Ergo Wireless is efficient as well comfortable for regular use. In terms of gaming though, it's more of an acquired taste.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Ergo Wireless

7. Asus ROG Gladius II

A sophisticated gaming mouse for the modern player

DPI: 12,000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: 50g acceleration, 1000Hz USB polling rate, removeable left and right buttons, Omron switches, RGB lighting

Feels great

Robust design

Expensive

Lacks some features

While the other gaming mice come loaded with buttons, the Asus ROG Gladius stands out. It has six buttons that can be customised according to your requirements.

The user also has full control over the lighting of the mouse even though the RGB lighting may not appeal to everyone. The quick DPI switch button will be useful to a plethora of gamers.

As a gaming mouse, it's expensive and doesn't have as many features as its cheaper counterparts.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Gladius II

8. Logitech M330 Silent Plus

It's as quiet as a....

DPI: 1,000 | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Quiet buttons, 10-meter wireless connectivity, 2 x AA batteries (claimed 24-month battery life)

Near silent operation

Compact

Short on buttons

No Bluetooth connectivity

The eighth best mouse on our list is seen but not heard. Because it’s unusually compact as well as silent, it’s the kind of mouse that’s ideally used atop an airplane tray next to a snoozing neighbor. Just slip it in your laptop bag when the flight touches down and weighing less than a quarter of a pound, you won’t have to worry about any additional strain on your back.

It provides utilitarian satisfaction to the budget consumer without compromising on performance.

9. Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600

It's cheap! It's cheerful! It lasts forever!

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 2 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: No

Really, really cheap

Comfortable

Smaller than most mice

Basic

We have a soft spot for the good old Microsoft Mouse and the Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 uses Bluetooth to deliver wireless connections without dongles. It runs for up to a year on a single battery and is a mouse that's designed for both left and right-handed use.

It doesn't have a billion buttons, a sensor capable of tracking atoms or the ability to turn into a car and save the universe. But, if you want a good, comfortable, reliable mouse to take wherever you go the 3600 is a winner.

10. Razer DeathAdder Chroma

When plain old death isn't enough

DPI: 10,000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: lighting effects

Very comfortable

Very accurate

Lighting feels a bit gimmicky

Software can be a bit flaky

You just know that a mouse called Razer "DeathAdder" Chroma isn't going to come in pink with Disney princess stickers. Offering high-end performance for a pretty reasonable price, the Chroma's unique selling proposition is its 16.8 million-colour lighting effects, coupled with a 10,000 dpi optical sensor.

It's blazing fast, exceptionally accurate, offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment and looks fantastic. All of those reasons is probably why it's so popular amongst e-sports athletes. It also has a seven-foot braided cable, which is handy if your PC is quite far away.

Read the full review: Razer DeathAdder Chroma