The best deals on mobile phones in India

Buy Apple iPhone 7 for Rs 43,488 @ Amazon (Save Rs 5,512)

Apple phones are usually not pocket friendly, especially if it's one of the latest iteration. Apple iPhone 7, which was launched at Rs 56,200 is now available at just Rs 43,488 on Amazon. If you compare the iPhone 7 to the new iPhone 8, there's no incremental upgrade that you will miss on the iPhone 7.

Buy LG Q6 at Rs 13,990 on Amazon (Save 3,000)

LG Q6, the shrunken LG G6 is up for sale with a price cut of Rs 3,000. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 435 processor and 3GB RAM, but the main highlight is its display and the camera, that can capture some really good looking shots. There are better phone in this price range that may have more power but this one turns out to be a great overall package.

Buy Apple iPhone SE for Rs 21,871 on Amazon (Save Rs 4,129)

If you are planning to go for a phone under 22k and won't mind having a smaller display, the iPhone SE is a great deal for you. It runs the latest iOS and has the internals of the iPhone 6S, which includes a powerful A9 chip with amazing camera capabilities.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 at Rs. 13,999 @ Amazon

This huge phablet from Xiaomi is a heartthrob for those who like big screens. The 6.44-inch Full HD display of the Mi Max 2 is not only huge but also excels in quality. At the time of launch, Xiaomi only brought the 64 GB variant of the phone in India which was priced at Rs. 16,999. This week, the company announced a new 32 GB model of the Mi Max 2 for Rs. 14,999.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus at Rs.13,999 @ Amazon (save Rs. 3,000)

The Moto G5 Plus is another exciting smartphone that is available for sale today. Sporting a great 12 MP rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, along with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM, and stock Android OS, the phone is a decent buy at Rs. 13,999.

Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for Rs 11,890 @ Amazon (Save Rs 5,010)

Samsung's highly successful Galaxy J series does pretty well among Indian audience in between 15-20k price range. This year's J7 Prime, which comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display for multimedia lovers and an Exynos 7870 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It is one of the most favored budget handset in India, and it is selling at a great deal price.

Coolpad Cool 1 at Rs. 8999 @Amazon (save Rs. 3000)

This is one of the most underrated smartphones in this list. With specifications like 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display, Snapdragon 652 chipset, dual 13 MP + 13 MP rear camera, metal body, 4000mAh battery, etc. it is unbelievable that the Coolpad Cool 1 costs just Rs. 8999.

Lenovo K8 Note at Rs. 12,999 @ Amazon

The brand new Lenovo K8 Note is quite an amazing device, thanks to the powerful deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, 13 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera, 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass protection and 4000mAh battery.

Nubia Z17 Mini at Rs. 15,999 @Amazon (save Rs. 4,000)

The smaller variant of the Nubia Z17 flagship comes with a fantastic 13 MP + 13 MP dual camera setup, Snapdragon 652 processor, 4 GB RAM, 16 MP Selfie camera and a premium build quality. First released in India at Rs. 19,999, the phone is now available for just Rs. 15,999.

LG G6 at Rs. 33,990 @ Amazon (save Rs. 21,010)

After being launched in India for above Rs. 50,000, the LG G6 has received some aggressive price cuts and now the flagship smartphone is available at an all-time low price of Rs. 33,990.

Nubia M2 at Rs. 17,999 @ Amazon (save Rs. 5,000)

Rocking a 5.5-inch Full HD Gorilla Glass covered AMOLED display, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 13 MP + 13 MP dual rear camera, 3630mAh battery and a praiseworthy built quality, the Nubia M2 is pretty irresistible at its current discounted price.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 at Rs 10,999 @ Amazon

The Redmi 4 is one of the highly acclaimed budgets to midrange smartphone in India. The handset which is actually quite hard to buy is now available on Amazon India.

In addition to all these discounts, Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 1000 off on exchange on purchase of Redmi 4 (64 GB). You will also get 15 percent cash back if you add balance to your Amazon Pay account.